Mumbai rains: Schools, junior colleges remain shut, red alert issued for Raigad, Satara and Pune

Incessant rains drenched Mumbai and surrounding areas, disrupting daily life, halting suburban train services, and grounding flights. Amid the chaos, an elderly woman tragically died from burn injuries caused by a short circuit. Residents waded through waterlogged streets, enduring traffic snarls on Monday.

Mumbai saw over 300 mm of rainfall in six hours, flooding roads and low-lying areas. The relentless downpour continued throughout the day, prompting school closures. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'red' alert for Tuesday, predicting more heavy showers.

Central Railway services were severely disrupted due to waterlogging, stranding thousands of passengers. Local trains were halted for hours, and many outstation trains remained stuck. Harbour line services were suspended again Monday night due to waterlogged tracks.

Flight operations at Mumbai airport were crippled by low visibility, causing over 50 flight cancellations by 11 AM. IndiGo and Air India were the most affected, with numerous arrivals and departures canceled.

Schools and junior colleges in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Panvel, Pune, and rural Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg will remain closed on Tuesday following the IMD’s alert. The weather office issued a red alert for Mumbai, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Satara, Pune, and Sindhudurg, and an orange alert for Thane and Palghar.

Waterlogging at Wadala station suspended services between Wadala and CSMT, while trains operated between Mankhurd and Panvel. Tracks between Dadar-Matunga Road on Western Railway and Dadar-Vidyavihar on Central Railway were submerged, further disrupting services.

BEST bus services were also affected, with many routes diverted to avoid flooded areas like Parel, Gandhi Market, Sangam Nagar, and Malad subway. Mumbai's island city recorded 47.93 mm of rain in ten hours, with eastern and western parts receiving 18.82 mm and 31.74 mm, respectively.

In the 24 hours ending at 8 AM, Mumbai's island city saw 115.63 mm of rain, Eastern Mumbai 168.68 mm, and Western Mumbai 165.93 mm. The city reported 40 incidents of tree falls and 12 short circuits, including one that claimed a 72-year-old woman's life in Santacruz East. Despite ten house or wall collapse incidents, no fatalities were reported.

The heavy rains led to the adjournment of both houses of the Maharashtra legislature as many members and officials could not reach Vidhan Bhavan. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reviewed the situation, holding a meeting at Mantralaya and visiting the BMC control room.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deployed teams in Kurla, Ghatkopar, and other affected areas in Maharashtra, including Thane, Vasai, Mahad, Chiplun, Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, and Sindhudurg.