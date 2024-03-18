Mumbai's Thane welcomes first ISKCON temple within a residential complex

Thane welcomed the inauguration of the Sri Sri Radha Govindadeva Mandir, a new temple of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON). The temple, spread over 4,000 sq. ft., is nestled within the Piramal Vaikunth residential complex. Its construction was sponsored by Piramal Realty, the real estate division of the Piramal Group.



This marks the first ISKCON temple within a residential community in the state of Maharashtra. It stands as a testament to the fusion of contemporary lifestyles with spirituality, a reflection of the Piramal Group's dedication to 'Doing Well and Doing Good'.



The consecration ceremony was conducted on a recent Sunday, graced by the presence of H.H. Radhanath Swami, H.G. Gauranga Das, both Governing Body Commissioners of ISKCON, Ajay Piramal, Chairman, Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Dr. Swati Piramal, Vice Chairperson, Piramal Group and the Piramal family.



Drawing design inspiration from the grand temples of Gujarat and Rajasthan, the temple boasts an impressive 90-foot dome, an adorned single Shikhar, 18 pillars, and a Garbhagriha entrance highlighted by Kalpavriksha. It was constructed using pink sandstone sourced from Bansi Paharpur, Bharatpur, Rajasthan and is abundant with elements from the Nagara architectural style.



At the inauguration, Ajay Piramal expressed his enduring spiritual association with ISKCON and stated that the temple was dedicated to the memory of his mother, a disciple of H.H. Radhanath Swami. He noted the importance of the temple in marking their commitment to community service and making spiritual sanctuaries accessible to all.



H.H. Radhanath Swami saluted the Piramal family's contribution and expressed his elation over the temple becoming a place of solace and inspiration. H.G. Gauranga Das acknowledged the temple’s ornate architecture as an appeal to everyone and predicted it to become Thane's glory, attracting blessings from Srila Prabhupada, the founder of ISKCON.

“Today marks a significant landmark in our journey as we collaborate with ISKCON for the inauguration of the first residential ISKCON temple in Thane, demonstrating our commitment to community service. This partnership reflects our dedication to ensuring accessibility to spiritual sanctuaries for all, emphasizing our holistic approach to the well-being of residents and devotees and thus fostering a balanced and harmonious way of life. The temple reflects our strong beliefs in philanthropy and spirituality, and the profound connection between the two, rooted in the essence of human compassion and interconnectedness. Our mission is to instill a lasting impact in society, rooted in the principle of 'Sewa Bhaav’.” Ajay Piramal said.

H.H. Radhanath Swami, Governing Body Commissioner (GBC), ISKCON, mentioned, “It is my great joy to see that Ajay and Swati are fulfilling the dream of their mother, Smt. Lalita Piramal, by offering a temple of Sri Sri Radha Krishna to the people of this world. I am sure that this temple will be a great source of shelter and inspiration for many. I congratulate the Piramal family for their wonderful contribution to humanity.”

H.G. Gauranga Das, Governing Body Commissioner (GBC), ISKCON, mentioned, “It is a wonderful moment for me to witness the inauguration of such a gorgeous temple of Sri Sri Radha and Krishna. The temple is adorned with ornate architecture and intricate designs in stone. A lot of effort has gone into making it appealing to everyone. I am sure that this temple will be considered as the glory of Thane and will attract the blessings of Srila Prabhupada, the Founder Acharya of International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON).”