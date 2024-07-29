'Muslim youth are not getting...': Asaduddin Owaisi blasts Budget cut for Minority Affairs, demands action on Muslim welfare

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday took a potshot at the government for the budget cut of the Ministry of Minority Affairs and reduced scholarships for minorities, accusing the central government of neglecting Muslims.

Owaisi pointed out in the Lok Sabha that a 38% budget cut for the Ministry of Minority Affairs has happened this time, reducing it from Rs 5,000 crores to Rs 3,000 crores. He further asked how India could progress if it discriminates against its 17 crore Muslims.

On Scholarships, he said, "The PM promised 1 crore scholarships in 2019, but only 58% have been delivered." "In higher education, Muslim enrollment is only 5%," he said adding that Muslims have the lowest proportion in self-employment and only 26% in casual employment. "Muslim youth are not getting employment or education," he said.

Owaisi noted that Muslim admissions in the 15-24 age group are at 29%, which is lower compared to 44% for SCs, 52% for OBCs, and 59% for Upper Castes.

Owaisi criticized the government for failing to develop Muslim-majority areas and making false promises. He also condemned the Rs 97 crores allocated to the Haj committee, accusing it of corruption and demanding a CBI inquiry and the committee's dissolution.

He also accused Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of neglecting child hunger, pointing out that 66 million children go to bed hungry every night.

"It's the misfortune of these children that a tea seller became the prime minister," he said.

He criticized the internship scheme for having "unrealistic targets" and questioned how the top 500 companies were chosen. "Maybe the PM is telling the Agniveers to do this internship after four years," he quipped, adding that 21 million people have stopped looking for jobs.

He sarcastically proposed that the finance minister might introduce an unemployment tax and expressed disappointment over the minimal increases in social welfare programs. He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of favoring allies over the middle class and noted a real-term reduction in funding for the Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

Concerned about national security, he highlighted that the armed forces cannot patrol 26 out of 65 points in Ladakh and criticized the rise in imports from China, which reached $101 billion in 2024.

"The Modi government says 'Khelo India,' but their budget says 'Jhelo India'," he said.

Owaisi also pointed out that 15,000 MSMEs shut down in February 2024. He criticized the government for not setting up an IIT, IIM, or ITR in Andhra Pradesh despite the state's bifurcation, calling it a "disservice to the people."