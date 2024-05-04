Mussoorie: Five college students killed in car crash

A weekend getaway turned into a devastating tragedy as five college students lost their lives in a car accident on Saturday morning.

The incident occurred while the group, four boys and one girl, all students at IMS College in Dehradun, were returning from a trip to Mussoorie. Police reports indicate the car lost control and veered off the road before plummeting into a deep ditch.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, but five of the six occupants were declared dead on arrival. The lone survivor is being treated for injuries at a nearby hospital. Their identities have been confirmed as Aman Singh Rana, Dingyash Pratap Bhati, Tanuja Rawat, all 22 years old, and two others whose names are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Following the incident, an injured woman named Nancy was urgently taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Speaking to news agency ANI, SP City Pramod Kumar said, "Five people died after a car lost control and fell into a deep ditch near Pani Wala Band on Mussoorie Dehradun Marg Jhadipani Road. Four boys and two girls studying at Dehradun IMS College had come to Mussoorie for a trip. 5 people have died in the accident while a girl named Nancy is seriously injured. She is undergoing treatment and her condition remains critical."

The cause of the accident is still under investigation. While initial reports suggest the car may have lost control, authorities are examining factors like speeding, road conditions, and potential mechanical issues.

Last month, in a similar incident, at least three people lost their lives when their car plunged into a deep gorge in Mussoorie.