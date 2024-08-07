'My sister, do not consider yourself alone': Priyanka Gandhi writes heartfelt note to Vinesh Phogat, says she will 'always remain a champion'

In a shocking development, Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has been disqualified from the 2024 Paris Olympics for being overweight. This announcement has sent ripples through the sports community and the nation, as Phogat was a highly anticipated medal contender and had even defeated world number 1, Yui Susaki of Japan.

Reacting to this setback, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi came out strongly in support of Phogat in a heartfelt tweet. Gandhi acknowledged Phogat’s courage, hard work, and dedication, highlighting how her journey has inspired millions of girls across the country. Gandhi emphasized that Phogat's achievements have given wings to the dreams of young girls from small towns who aspire to overcome challenges and reach great heights.

Addressing Phogat as 'dear sister', Gandhi wrote, "I have seen your courage, hard work and dedication. You were fighting for the dreams of millions of girls of the country in the Olympic arena. Your brilliant game has given wings to the dreams of millions of girls who come from small towns, struggle with all the challenges, fight the system, defeat adverse circumstances and aspire to reach big stages. Your brilliant game filled the entire country with pride."

She further urged Phogat to not consider herself alone in this tough time as the whole country was standing by her.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too reached out to the president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), PT Usha, seeking detailed information on the issue of Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the 2024 Paris Olympics. Phogat was disqualified for being approximately 150 grams over the allowable weight limit.

Modi has asked Usha to explore every possible option to assist Vinesh Phogat with her case. He has urged Usha to file a strong protest regarding the disqualification if it might help Phogat.

Vinesh Phogat, alongside other notable wrestlers, has been outspoken about alleged mismanagement and corruption within the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). She has publicly criticized the federation's handling of athletes and their concerns, leading to friction between her and WFI officials. Phogat has also been a key participant in protests against the WFI. Notably, she took part in a prominent demonstration at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, calling for the resignation of WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh amidst allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct.