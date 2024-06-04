Karnataka Lok Sabha Election results 2024: BJP's Yaduveer Wadiyar set to retain Mysore

Mysore Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: BJP's Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the scion of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family, is set to retain Mysuru for the saffron party. Yaduveer, who made his political debut after he was picked up over sitting MP Pratap Simha, was up against Congress' M Lakshmana.

Mysore was a prestigious battle for Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is a sitting MLA from Varuna, which falls under the Mysore district. Lakshmana, state Congress spokesperson, is believed to be Siddaramaiah's confidant.

The chief minister put his might behind Lakshman during the election campaign. "Voting for Lakshmana is like voting for me. His victory means my victory," Siddaramaiah had said during one public meeting.

Lakshmana is a Vokkaliga, the agrarian community that dominates the region. During the election campaign, Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar gave a vigorous push for the 'vote for Vokkaliga'. Shivakumar, too, is a Vokkaliga.

The JD(S), which has a considerable vote base in the constituency, has stitched an alliance with the BJP, a move that is likely to benefit Wadiyar.

The Mysore Lok Sabha constituency, spread over two districts of Mysuru and Kodagu, has 8 assembly segments. In the 2023 Assembly election, the Congress won five seats, JD(S) two, and BJP one - Krishnaraja. JDS bagged Hunasuru and Chamundeshwari.

In the general elections of 2019, Pratap Simha of the Bhartiya Janta Party won by securing 6.88 lakh votes (52.27%) against C H Vijayashankar of the Congress, who garnered 5.5 lakh (41.75%).

The BJP swept the 2019 Lok Sabha elections winning 25 out of 28 seats in this southern citadel. The Congress and the JD(S), which contested in an alliance back then, won one seat each.