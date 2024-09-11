Mysterious fever outbreak claims 15 lives in Gujarat's Kutch district, cause remains unknown

The death toll from a mysterious fever in Lakhpat, Kutch district, has risen to 15 over the past eight days, raising concerns among health officials as the cause remains undetermined.

The fever, which initially prompted fears of being pneumonitis, has already claimed the lives of at least 10 individuals, including children, between September 3 and September 7. Five additional fatalities have been reported since then, the Hindustan Times reported.

Local officials are unsure of the exact cause of the fever, but they have identified that pneumonitis, which is a lung infection that leads to trouble breathing, is the main reason for deaths related to it.

District Collector Amit Arora announced that 11 samples from the deceased have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for further analysis. "The results are expected to arrive in a day or two. We will have to wait for the results to find out whether this is a known virus or something new," Arora stated.

Symptoms of this fever include:

- high fever

- breathing issues

Preliminary tests have ruled out various infectious diseases including H1N1, swine flu, Crimean-Congo fever, malaria, and dengue. Arora further indicated that the deaths do not appear to be linked to environmental contamination or any communicable disease.

In response to the outbreak, authorities have deployed 22 surveillance teams and additional medical personnel to Lakhpat, a region that shares a border with Pakistan.

The health crisis comes amidst heavy rainfall and flooding affecting the area. As of September 10, Kutch district has recorded approximately 890 mm of rain, amounting to 184% of the average seasonal total.