Nagpur sizzles with record-breaking heatwave as temperature reaches 56°C

Following the scorching heatwave that hit Delhi with a high temperature of 52.9 degrees Celsius, Nagpur has now found itself in the grip of extreme temperatures exceeding 50 degrees Celsius. According to a report by the Times of India, the city witnessed a remarkable 56 degrees Celsius on Thursday, shattering all the previous records.

The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) automatic weather stations (AWS) in Nagpur have been registering unprecedented high temperatures, surpassing the readings from the Mungeshwar AWS in North-West Delhi, which had recorded elevated temperatures just a day prior.

Specifically, two AWS in Nagpur set up by the IMD have documented extraordinary readings above 50 degrees Celsius. The AWS stationed at the 24-hectare open agriculture field at PDKV in Ramdaspeth, located off North Ambazari Road, reported an astonishing 56 degrees Celsius.

Additionally, the AWS at the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Sonegaon displayed a temperature of 54 degrees Celsius.

In contrast, the AWS at the Central Institute of Cotton Research (CICR) fields at Khapri, off Wardha Road, and the Ramtek AWS recorded temperatures at a relatively cooler 44 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the recent heatwave in Delhi had made headlines nationwide after reaching an unprecedented 52.9 degrees Celsius. However, the accuracy of the data from the Mungeshwar station in Delhi is currently being scrutinised by the AWS/ARG Networks of the IMD.

Following the extreme temperatures in Delhi, the onset of the heatwave in Nagpur has raised concerns among experts.

The escalating temperatures are believed to be influenced by the heat coming from Rajasthan, with Mahesh Palawat, Vice President of Meteorology and Climate Change at Skymet Weather, attributing the soaring temperatures to increased radiation in open areas with minimal shade.