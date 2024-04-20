'Narendra Modi is running a school of corruption': Rahul Gandhi hits out at PM 

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of running a ‘school of corruption’ within the country on Saturday.

In a social media post on platform X, Gandhi criticised PM Modi, stating, "Narendra Modi is running a school of corruption in the country. Where under the subject 'Entire Corruption Science', he himself is teaching each chapter including 'donation business' in detail."

Gandhi, who is currently contesting elections from Wayanad, questioned the methods of collecting donations through raids, the distribution of contracts post-donations, and the dynamics of the 'bail and jail' game involving agencies as recovery agents.

Accusing the BJP of transforming into a ‘den of corrupt’, Gandhi alleged that the ruling party has made a corrupt 'crash course' mandatory for its leaders at the expense of the nation.

"The INDIA bloc's government will lock this school of corruption and close this course forever," Gandhi added.

Gandhi's remark follows his recent labelling of PM Modi as a ‘champion of corruption’, particularly in reference to electoral bonds, which he described as the ‘world’s biggest extortion scheme'.

During a press conference attended by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Gandhi emphasised the ideological battle in the upcoming elections.

Commenting upon the RSS and BJP together, he accused them of undermining the Constitution and democratic system against the INDIA bloc, which he portrayed as defenders of these fundamental pillars of governance.

In a separate context, PM Modi, in an interview with news agency ANI, defended electoral bonds as a measure to combat black money.