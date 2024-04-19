scorecardresearch
Business Today
Elections
'I formed INDIA alliance, don't cast your vote in favour of Congress...': Mamata Banerjee hits out amid Lok Sabha polls

'I formed INDIA alliance, don't cast your vote in favour of Congress...': Mamata Banerjee hits out amid Lok Sabha polls

Speaking at a campaign rally in Murshidabad, Banerjee urged voters not to support Congress and the CPI (M) in the upcoming elections. She emphasised that there is no INDIA alliance in West Bengal and accused the CPI (M) and Congress of working for the BJP.

Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the opposition bloc INDIA partners -- CPI (M) and Congress -- for aligning with the BJP in the state, declaring that the opposition front no longer exists in West Bengal.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Murshidabad, Banerjee urged voters not to support Congress and the CPI (M) in the upcoming elections. She emphasised that there is no INDIA alliance in West Bengal and accused the CPI (M) and Congress of working for the BJP.

Banerjee claimed that she played a crucial role in forming the opposition alliance INDIA in the state and even named the alliance .

"Don't cast your vote in favour of the Congress and the CPI (M) if you want to defeat the BJP," she added.

In January, Banerjee announced that her party would contest the Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal independently, rejecting attempts by Congress to negotiate a seat-sharing agreement.

She also accused the BJP of instigating violence during Ram Navami celebrations in the state, alleging that the violence in Murshidabad was pre-planned.

Responding to Banerjee's accusations, the BJP criticised her for failing to protect Bengali Hindus and held her responsible for the violence during Ram Navami celebrations in Murshidabad district.
 

Published on: Apr 19, 2024, 4:40 PM IST
