National Herald case against Gandhis dismissed: Congress alleges conspiracy by ‘gangs of Gandhinagar’

Congress leaders criticised the central government after a Delhi court refused to take cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet in the National Herald case involving Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. The party accused the Centre of using investigative agencies for political purposes. Senior leaders said the move aimed to undermine the opposition's morale and described it as the work of "gangs of Gandhinagar" misusing central agencies.

At a press conference, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said, "The gangs of Gandhinagar’s misuse of agencies stands exposed today. This conspiracy is against the people of India. Rahul Gandhi is playing the role of the Opposition perfectly, and that is why this conspiracy is going on." Other Congress leaders also called the ED's investigation a deliberate attempt to target opposition figures.

The ED alleged that Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and others held a 76 per cent stake in Young Indian, which acquired assets worth about Rs 2,000 crore from Associated Journals Limited, publisher of the National Herald, in exchange for a Rs 90 crore loan. The court noted that the chargesheet was based on a private complaint rather than an FIR for a predicate offence, making it impermissible under the law at this stage.

Congress welcomed the court's decision, with Khera calling it a "moral and political victory." Party advocate Mohammed Khan described the National Herald case as "bogus from day one" and a "complete waste of time," reflecting the party's view that the charges lacked merit.

Khan also said Rahul Gandhi had appeared before the ED and undergone hours of questioning, but investigators failed to present substantial evidence for prosecution. According to Congress, this showed misuse of state resources for political objectives.

Shortly after the court's order, Congress issued a statement on social media saying the "nefarious and illegal actions of the Modi government have been fully exposed." The party added that the case was "unlawful and driven by malice," and argued that the ED acted beyond its jurisdiction as there was no FIR to support its actions.

The statement said, "This action, carried out by the Modi government over the past decade against the main opposition party, driven by political vendetta and a spirit of revenge, has today been laid bare before the entire nation," and reiterated that Congress remains committed to defending the rights of its members and all citizens.

The National Herald case originally involved charges against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, the late Motilal Vora, Oscar Fernandes, Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda, and Young Indian for alleged conspiracy and money laundering. With the recent court development, Congress said the judicial process has brought clarity to the accusations and signalled its intention to continue contesting what it considers politically motivated action.