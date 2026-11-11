Navi Mumbai bags cleanest city tag under Swachh Survekshan 2025-26

READ THIS: COP31 2026: Why developing countries need more support to tackle climate change

Swachh Survekshan 2025-26: How cities were assessed

According to the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the latest edition of Swachh Survekshan covered more than 4,751 cities across India. The assessment evaluated urban local bodies on 43 indicators across 10 key areas, including waste segregation, collection and transportation, solid waste management, visible cleanliness, access to sanitation and wastewater management.

The survey also placed greater emphasis on citizen feedback, cleanliness at tourist and heritage sites, urban riverfronts, coastlines and water bodies. Initiatives to prevent open defecation and urination, promote behavioural change in schools and improve the welfare of sanitation workers were also included in the assessment.

Advertisement

More than 3,000 trained assessors conducted on-ground evaluations, supported by real-time GPS-enabled monitoring. The assessment process, from evidence submission to verification, was carried out digitally and subjected to quality checks to improve transparency and accountability.

Swachh Shehar Jodi initiative promotes peer learning

The government also highlighted the Swachh Shehar Jodi initiative, which connects high-performing cities with other urban local bodies to strengthen sanitation practices and waste management systems.

The programme brings together mentor and mentee cities to facilitate knowledge-sharing and encourage the adoption of successful cleanliness strategies. According to the ministry, participating cities recorded improvements in several indicators between Swachh Survekshan 2024 and 2025-26.

ALSO READ: How to maintain your air purifier for better performance during peak pollution season

Advertisement

Visible cleanliness scores among mentee cities increased from 48% to 70%, while door-to-door waste collection improved from 52% to 74%. Source segregation also rose from 16% to 30%.

Focus on sustainable urban development

Navi Mumbai’s recognition underlines the importance of consistent municipal efforts, effective waste disposal systems and public participation in maintaining urban cleanliness. The Swachh Survekshan rankings are designed to encourage healthy competition among cities and motivate local administrations to improve sanitation services.

The annual assessment has grown considerably since its launch in 2016, when it covered just 73 urban local bodies. Its expansion reflects the government’s continued focus on building cleaner, healthier and more sustainable urban centres across the country.