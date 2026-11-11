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Navi Mumbai bags cleanest city tag under Swachh Survekshan 2025-26

Navi Mumbai bags cleanest city tag under Swachh Survekshan 2025-26

The survey also placed greater emphasis on citizen feedback, cleanliness at tourist and heritage sites, urban riverfronts, coastlines and water bodies

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 11, 2026 8:29 PM IST
Navi Mumbai bags cleanest city tag under Swachh Survekshan 2025-26Navi Mumbai has secured recognition as one of India’s leading clean cities under the Swachh Shehar League

Navi Mumbai has secured recognition as one of India’s leading clean cities under the Swachh Shehar League category, highlighting its efforts to improve urban sanitation, waste management and civic cleanliness. The recognition comes as the Centre announced the results of the 10th edition of Swachh Survekshan 2025-26, the country’s annual urban cleanliness assessment.

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The awards were presented as part of the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban, an initiative of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs aimed at improving sanitation infrastructure, strengthening waste management systems and encouraging citizen participation in keeping cities clean.

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Swachh Survekshan 2025-26: How cities were assessed

According to the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the latest edition of Swachh Survekshan covered more than 4,751 cities across India. The assessment evaluated urban local bodies on 43 indicators across 10 key areas, including waste segregation, collection and transportation, solid waste management, visible cleanliness, access to sanitation and wastewater management.

The survey also placed greater emphasis on citizen feedback, cleanliness at tourist and heritage sites, urban riverfronts, coastlines and water bodies. Initiatives to prevent open defecation and urination, promote behavioural change in schools and improve the welfare of sanitation workers were also included in the assessment.

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More than 3,000 trained assessors conducted on-ground evaluations, supported by real-time GPS-enabled monitoring. The assessment process, from evidence submission to verification, was carried out digitally and subjected to quality checks to improve transparency and accountability.

Swachh Shehar Jodi initiative promotes peer learning

The government also highlighted the Swachh Shehar Jodi initiative, which connects high-performing cities with other urban local bodies to strengthen sanitation practices and waste management systems.

The programme brings together mentor and mentee cities to facilitate knowledge-sharing and encourage the adoption of successful cleanliness strategies. According to the ministry, participating cities recorded improvements in several indicators between Swachh Survekshan 2024 and 2025-26.

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Visible cleanliness scores among mentee cities increased from 48% to 70%, while door-to-door waste collection improved from 52% to 74%. Source segregation also rose from 16% to 30%.

Focus on sustainable urban development

Navi Mumbai’s recognition underlines the importance of consistent municipal efforts, effective waste disposal systems and public participation in maintaining urban cleanliness. The Swachh Survekshan rankings are designed to encourage healthy competition among cities and motivate local administrations to improve sanitation services.

The annual assessment has grown considerably since its launch in 2016, when it covered just 73 urban local bodies. Its expansion reflects the government’s continued focus on building cleaner, healthier and more sustainable urban centres across the country.

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Published on: Nov 11, 2026 8:29 PM IST
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