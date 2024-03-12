Nayab Singh Saini to be next Haryana Chief Minister, oath taking at 5 pm

BJP's Kurukshetra MP and state president Nayab Singh Saini will be the next chief minister of Haryana, sources told India Today. He will take oath at 5 PM. Earlier today, ML Khattar resigned as the chief minister after BJP's alliance with Dushyant Chautala's JJP cracked over seat-sharing for Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP may field ML Khattar either from Karnal or Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat, sources told India Today. Now that Saini is set to become the chief minister, Khattar may be fielded from Kurukshetra.

Earlier today, PTI reported that the BJP leadership is likely to go for some major changes in the Haryana government. Central BJP leaders, including Union Minister Arjun Munda and former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, are in the state to oversee the changes.

Speaking on the development that Saini will be the next chief minister, BJP's Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia said, "It is the chief minister's right to choose his cabinet and he will do so in consultation with the party. We will win all 10 Lok Sabha seats of Haryana."

