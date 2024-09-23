'NDA may not win 4th term, but...': Nitin Gadkari playfully trolls colleague Ramdas Athawale

In a light-hearted moment during a recent gathering in Nagpur, Union Minister of Transport and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari made a playful remark regarding his colleague Ramdas Athawale. While acknowledging the uncertainty of the BJP's chances for a fourth consecutive term, Gadkari assured the audience that Athawale could still remain a minister.

Gadkari's jibe at Athawale could be to mean the latter's preference to switch sides more often. Earlier he had aligned with the Congress-led UPA.

Gadkari quipped, “It may not be guaranteed that our government will return for a fourth term, but what is definitely assured is that Ramdas Athawale will become a minister.” He emphasized that his comments were meant in jest, adding a touch of humour to the political discourse.

Ramdas Athawale, the leader of the Republican Party of India (RPI), has previously served in the Union Cabinet three times and remains optimistic about his future role should the BJP regain power. Addressing the same gathering, Athawale urged that his party be allocated at least 10 to 12 seats in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

As a key member of the ruling Mahayuti alliance, the RPI is strategically targeting three to four seats in Vidarbha, focusing on constituencies such as north Nagpur, Umred (Nagpur), Umarkhed in Yavatmal, and Washim. Athawale's call for representation underscores the RPI's commitment to playing a significant role in the electoral landscape of Maharashtra.