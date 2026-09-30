NEET UG 2026: Father drove an auto in Mumbai, son scores 627 and gets KGMU MBBS seat

Prabhat lives in Devkipur with his mother, Bansraji, grandfather, Indra Bahadur Yadav, and siblings. His father, Mahendra Kumar Yadav, has spent nearly two decades in Mumbai, working as an auto-rickshaw driver.

Mahendra lived in a small chawl in Mumbai and sent his earnings home to support the family and fund his children’s education. His income helped Prabhat continue his studies and pursue his goal of becoming a doctor.

Indra Bahadur said Prabhat’s success was a reflection of the hard work and sacrifices his father had made to support his education.

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From 504 marks to a KGMU seat

Prabhat began preparing for NEET in his village before moving to Kota for classroom coaching. He received a 50 percent fee concession from ALLEN Career Institute, while his father paid the remaining amount through monthly payments.

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In his first NEET UG attempt, Prabhat scored 504 marks. He then took a drop year to prepare again and improve his performance.

His second attempt brought a significant improvement. Prabhat scored 627 marks in NEET UG 2026 and secured an AIR of 3,864, earning him an MBBS seat at KGMU.

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Strong academic record

Prabhat had also performed consistently well in school. He scored 89.44 percent in Class 10 and 83.44 per cent in Class 12.

Speaking about his achievement, Prabhat credited his family’s support and the guidance he received during his preparation. He said he wants to become a good doctor and serve people in his village and beyond.

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Success brings celebrations in village

Prabhat’s achievement has sparked excitement across Devkipur and four neighbouring villages. Relatives, villagers and well-wishers have been visiting the family to congratulate them.

The success has also encouraged other students from the area to approach Prabhat for advice on preparing for competitive examinations and planning their careers.

For Prabhat’s family, his admission to KGMU comes after years of his father’s hard work, his own persistence and a shared goal of seeing him become a doctor.