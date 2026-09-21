Biocon’s breast cancer biosimilar gets a positive EMA opinion; closer to launching therapy in EU

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The recommendation is significant for Biocon because Pebrilzo is the first monoclonal antibody biosimilar to receive a positive CHMP opinion under the EMA’s tailored clinical development approach, according to the company.

In simple terms, a biosimilar is a biological medicine that is highly similar to an already approved biological drug, with no meaningful differences in its quality, safety, or effectiveness. Biocon said its application included detailed laboratory studies and clinical data comparing Pebrilzo with the original medicine. The company said the studies showed that the two products were highly similar, with no clinically meaningful differences in quality, safety, or efficacy.

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“The positive CHMP opinion for our Pertuzumab biosimilar marks an important step toward expanding access to biologic therapies for patients with HER2-positive breast cancer in Europe,” said Shreehas Tambe, CEO and managing director, Biocon.

He added that the recommendation reflects greater regulatory confidence in using detailed laboratory and clinical data to establish that a biosimilar is comparable to the original biological medicine.

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Pertuzumab is a biological drug used to treat certain types of breast cancer in which cancer cells have high levels of a protein called HER2. Pebrilzo is proposed for use with trastuzumab and chemotherapy in adults with HER2-positive locally advanced, inflammatory or early-stage breast cancer at high risk of recurrence. It is also proposed for use with trastuzumab and docetaxel in certain patients with metastatic or locally recurrent breast cancer that cannot be treated with surgery.

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The CHMP opinion does not amount to marketing authorisation in the European Union. The application will now move to the European Commission for its final review and decision. Until that decision is issued, Pebrilzo is not authorised for use in the EU.

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For Biocon, the regulatory milestone adds another product to its global biosimilars’ portfolio. The company said it has commercialised 12 biosimilar products and has a research and development pipeline of more than 20 biosimilar assets, along with GLP-1 peptides and other complex generics. It operates across more than 120 countries, with seven manufacturing sites and three R&D sites.

If approved by the European Commission, Pebrilzo will be able to move towards commercial launch in the EU, subject to the applicable regulatory and market requirements.