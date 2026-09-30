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Top 10 fastest-growing major economies in 2026: India leads with 6.2% ahead of China, US

Top 10 fastest-growing major economies in 2026: India leads with 6.2% ahead of China, US

Indonesia is projected to expand by 4.9% in 2026, matching its projected growth rate for 2025. This puts the Southeast Asian economy behind India but significantly ahead of most advanced economies

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 30, 2026 1:30 AM IST
Top 10 fastest-growing major economies in 2026: India leads with 6.2% ahead of China, USTop 10 Major Economies by Economic Growth in 2026

The global economy is expected to see uneven growth in 2026, with emerging markets continuing to expand faster than several advanced economies.

According to projections based on the International Monetary Fund’s World Economic Outlook, India, Indonesia and China are expected to record the strongest growth among the major economies tracked by Visual Capitalist.

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India projected to grow 6.2% in 2026

India is projected to record 6.2% real GDP growth in 2026, making it the fastest-growing major economy in the Visual Capitalist comparison. The projection follows estimated growth of 6.6% in 2025, keeping India well ahead of other large economies.

READ THIS: Global debt hits $365 trillion: Why inflation masks the world’s rising debt burden

According to Reserve Bank of India's official press release, India’s economy began 2026-27 on a strong note, with real GDP growth accelerating to 7.8% in Q1, riding on manufacturing and services, while real GVA rose 8.2%. Investments rose by 11.9%; household consumption grew 7.1% and exports grew by 12.0%. This momentum continued into July, with industrial production up 6.7%, while cumulative merchandise and services exports during April-July rose 13.16% year-on-year.

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India’s growth rate is projected to be more than three times that of several advanced economies, highlighting the continuing difference between emerging and developed markets.

Fastest-growing major economies in 2026

Rank Country Real GDP Growth 2026
1 India 6.2%
2 Indonesia 4.9%
3 China 4.2%
4 United States 2.1%
5 Brazil 1.9%
6 Russia 1.0%
7 France 0.9%
8 Germany 0.9%
9 United Kingdom 1.3%
10 Japan 0.6%

Source: IMF World Economic Outlook projections as presented by Visual Capitalist.

Indonesia and China maintain strong growth

Indonesia is projected to expand by 4.9% in 2026, matching its projected growth rate for 2025. This puts the Southeast Asian economy behind India but significantly ahead of most advanced economies.

ALSO READ: Delhi eyes $2 trillion economy by 2050: 55 Indian cities among world’s top 100 growth leaders

China, meanwhile, is projected to grow by 4.2% in 2026, compared with 4.8% in 2025. Despite the moderation, its projected expansion remains among the strongest recorded by major economies in the comparison.

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Advanced economies see slower expansion

The growth outlook is considerably more moderate for several developed economies. The US economy is projected to grow 2.1% in 2026, while the UK is expected to expand 1.3%.

Japan is projected to record just 0.6% growth, while France and Germany are each forecast to grow by 0.9%. Brazil is projected at 1.9%, while Russia is expected to grow by 1.0%.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 30, 2026 1:30 AM IST
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