Top 10 fastest-growing major economies in 2026: India leads with 6.2% ahead of China, US

India projected to grow 6.2% in 2026

India is projected to record 6.2% real GDP growth in 2026, making it the fastest-growing major economy in the Visual Capitalist comparison. The projection follows estimated growth of 6.6% in 2025, keeping India well ahead of other large economies.

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According to Reserve Bank of India's official press release, India’s economy began 2026-27 on a strong note, with real GDP growth accelerating to 7.8% in Q1, riding on manufacturing and services, while real GVA rose 8.2%. Investments rose by 11.9%; household consumption grew 7.1% and exports grew by 12.0%. This momentum continued into July, with industrial production up 6.7%, while cumulative merchandise and services exports during April-July rose 13.16% year-on-year.

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India’s growth rate is projected to be more than three times that of several advanced economies, highlighting the continuing difference between emerging and developed markets.

Fastest-growing major economies in 2026

Rank Country Real GDP Growth 2026 1 India 6.2% 2 Indonesia 4.9% 3 China 4.2% 4 United States 2.1% 5 Brazil 1.9% 6 Russia 1.0% 7 France 0.9% 8 Germany 0.9% 9 United Kingdom 1.3% 10 Japan 0.6%

Source: IMF World Economic Outlook projections as presented by Visual Capitalist.

Indonesia and China maintain strong growth

Indonesia is projected to expand by 4.9% in 2026, matching its projected growth rate for 2025. This puts the Southeast Asian economy behind India but significantly ahead of most advanced economies.

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China, meanwhile, is projected to grow by 4.2% in 2026, compared with 4.8% in 2025. Despite the moderation, its projected expansion remains among the strongest recorded by major economies in the comparison.

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Advanced economies see slower expansion

The growth outlook is considerably more moderate for several developed economies. The US economy is projected to grow 2.1% in 2026, while the UK is expected to expand 1.3%.

Japan is projected to record just 0.6% growth, while France and Germany are each forecast to grow by 0.9%. Brazil is projected at 1.9%, while Russia is expected to grow by 1.0%.