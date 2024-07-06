Nearly 24 lakh affected, 52 dead in Assam due to severe floods, rivers flow above danger mark

Heavy flooding has wreaked havoc in Assam as heavy rainfall continues to batter the northeastern state. Almost 24 lakh people have been affected, with major rivers of the state like Brahamputra and its tributaries flowing over their danger marks.

Since last week, the state has been experiencing extremely severe flooding, and 52 individuals have lost their lives as a result of flood-related accidents this year.

In Guwahati on Friday, rainfall-caused landslides claimed one life in addition to the eight-year-old kid who went missing after sliding into a flooded city sewer.

However, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated on Friday that the flood situation was getting better.

“The flood situation has improved and water has receded, but it continues at the places where there has been a breach of the embedment. The power supply has been cut for the safety of the people. The power can be restored in 2 minutes but the power has been cut off as there is water everywhere,” he told ANI.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall has unleashed chaos in several states across India such as Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, and Manipur. The heavy rains have led to a series of road closures, particularly in Himachal Pradesh where 64 roads have been shut down due to the relentless rain.

The regional Meteorological office in North India has raised alarms, warning of a looming threat of moderate flash floods in select areas of Kangra, Kullu, Kinnaur, Mandi, Sirmaur, and Shimla districts within the next 24 hours.

Adding to the crisis, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in Karnataka. This has prompted the closure of Anganwadis, schools, and pre-university colleges in Dakshina Kannada district on July 6 owing to the heavy rainfall. Fishermen in the region have been cautioned against venturing into the sea for fishing activities.

Not stopping there, the heavy rainfall has triggered dangerous landslides in states such as Nagaland and Uttarakhand. As per the latest forecast by the India Meteorological Department, the western part of Uttar Pradesh is expected to receive isolated heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm, with chances of very heavy rainfall between 115.5 mm and 204.4 mm on July 6.