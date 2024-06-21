NEET Paper Leak Case: Uttar Pradesh to bring a new law to curb exam paper leaks, stop 'solver gangs'

Amid controversies over irregularities in key entrance exams like NEET and UGC-NET, the Uttar Pradesh government plans to introduce a new law to prevent paper leaks and crack down on 'solver gangs'.

The new law will include provisions for severe penalties against those involved in paper leaks and solver gangs. It will enforce heavy fines, bulldozer action, and even jail time for offenders.

The Yogi Adityanath-led government announced the new law shortly after the National Testing Agency (NTA) canceled the UGC-NET (University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test) exam. The Union Education Minister revealed that the exam paper had been leaked on the darknet.

Additionally, the NEET is under scrutiny for alleged irregularities. In response, the UP government has announced a new law to ensure the integrity of the examination process.

Furthermore, the government has introduced a new policy to prevent paper leaks. Each exam shift will have at least two different sets of papers, printed by separate agencies. The paper coding procedures will also be more systematically organized.

Examination centers will only be designated in government secondary schools, degree colleges, universities, polytechnics, engineering colleges, medical colleges, or well-funded educational institutions with clean records. These centers will be equipped with CCTV systems, and four separate agencies will manage different aspects of conducting recruitment tests.

Candidates will need to travel outside their home divisions to take the exams, except for disabled individuals and women. If the number of candidates exceeds 4 lakh, the examination will be conducted in two phases.

The Provincial Civil Service exam may be conducted in a single shift. To prevent tampering with results, the scanning of OMR sheets will be done by the Commission and the Board. The question papers will feature secret codes and security measures like unique barcodes, QR codes, and serial numbers on each page to ensure traceability.

Question papers will be transported in tamper-proof, multi-layer packaging. Adequate time will be given for setting the papers, and the printing agencies will undergo regular inspections by the controller of examinations.

The selection of printing presses will be highly confidential. Visitors will be screened and must have ID cards. Outsiders will not be allowed access to the printing press.

No smartphones or cameras will be allowed inside the printing press. CCTV cameras will be installed around the premises, and recordings will be kept for one year.

The NEET-UG examination was held on May 5 across 4,750 centres and around 24 lakh candidates appeared for it. The results were expected to be declared on June 14 but were announced on June 4, saying the evaluation of the answer sheets got completed earlier.

As many as 67 students scored a perfect 720, unprecedented in the NTA's history, with six from a centre in Haryana's Faridabad figuring in the list, raising suspicions about irregularities. It has been alleged that grace marks contributed to 67 students sharing the top rank.

The NEET-UG examination is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions across the country.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has refused to halt the NEET-UG 2024 counselling process and has issued a notice to the National Testing Agency (NTA). The court combined the new petitions with existing ones and scheduled them for a hearing on July 8.