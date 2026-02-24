NEET pressure turns deadly: 21-yr old Lucknow student shoots father, hides chopped body in blue drum

A chilling incident that has sent shockwaves through Uttar Pradesh’s capital, a 21-year-old student allegedly murdered his father, dismembered the body, and hid the remains in a plastic drum. The victim, 50-year-old Manvendra Pratap Singh, owner of Vardhman Pathology, had been missing since February 20.

The tragedy reportedly reached a breaking point on that day when a heated dispute erupted between Singh and his son, Akshat Pratap, over the son’s career path.

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Despite Akshat being a BCom student, his father had been relentlessly scolding and pressuring him to prepare for the NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) despite his Biology background in Class 12. In a sudden fit of rage during the argument, Akshat allegedly shot his father with a rifle on the third floor of their home, killing him instantly.

Following the murder, the accused attempted a gruesome cover-up to destroy evidence. He moved the body to a vacant room on the ground floor, where he allegedly cut it into several pieces. Police reports indicate that he disposed of some body parts near Sadarona village while hiding the remaining remains inside a drum kept within the residence.

The crime came to light after a missing person’s report was filed, prompting a police investigation that eventually led to Akshat’s interrogation.

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During questioning, Akshat broke down and confessed to the killing, telling investigators that his father’s constant pressure regarding NEET preparation had led to toxic arguments at home. Having lost his mother in 2018, the student lived with his father and sister, claiming that the repeated scolding over his academic performance became the ultimate breaking point.

DCP Vikrant Veer stated that a dispute over preparation for competitive exams triggered the violence, confirming that the son shot his father with a rifle and then attempted to destroy evidence by dismembering the body.

Senior officers and a forensic team have since inspected the spot, collecting evidence from the ground floor and the disposal site. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination as legal proceedings continue. The accused is currently in custody as the police register a case under the relevant sections to ensure further action.