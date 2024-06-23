NEET-UG 2024: 'Announce an action plan, issue daily bulletin,' ex-Infosys CFO to Education Ministry

Mohandas Pai, former Chief Financial Officer at Infosys, has appealed to the Centre to announce an action plan to safeguard the interests of 24 lakh students who took the NEET-UG examination. He also urged the Education Ministry to issue a daily bulletin of actions taken and future actions. "Students are very stressed," he said in a tweet.

Pl announce an action plan to safeguard interests of 24 lakh students now, issue a daily bulletin of action taken, future action Students are very stressed @dpradhanbjp https://t.co/CarVq7FqsZ — Mohandas Pai (@TVMohandasPai) June 23, 2024

The NEET examination was held on May 5 across 4,750 centres. Some students alleged irregularities after as many as 67 students scored a perfect 720, which had never happened in the NTA's history. The reports of paper leak also surfaced first in Bihar, and then Gujarat's Godhra.

Bihar's Economic Offences Unit arrested 13 people, including prime suspect Sikandar Yadavendu, in connection with the alleged paper leak. The EOU is also exploring the "possibility of conducting narco analysis and brain mapping tests" of the accused.

The Ministry of Education transferred the probe into irregularities in the medical entrance exam to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), saying certain cases of alleged irregularities, cheating, impersonation, and malpractices had been reported. The CBI registered an FIR on Sunday.

"The central government has also enacted the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, to prevent unfair means in the public examinations and to provide for matter connected therewith or incidental thereto," the ministry said.

The ministry also formed a high-level committee of experts to improve the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA). The committee will be headed by former ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan.

The ministry also postponed the NEET-PG entrance, the fourth entrance exam to be impacted in recent days. "We stand for transparent, tamper-free, and zero error examination. A panel has been formed on exam reforms, strict action has been taken against officials and the case has been handed over to CBI," Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.

"Students' interest will be safeguarded at any cost," he said amid protests in different parts of the country on the issue of alleged irregularities in entrance exams.

The Health Ministry announced the postponement of NEET-PG entrance, a night before the entrance exam, as a "precautionary measure" in the wake of recent allegations on the integrity of certain competitive exams.

The Centre has also operationalised a stringent law that aims to curb malpractices and irregularities in competitive examinations with provisions entailing a maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine of up to Rs 1 crore for offenders.