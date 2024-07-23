NEET-UG final results to be announced in 2 days: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Tuesday that the National Testing Agency will release the final results for NEET-UG 2024 within two days.

The minister further said that the NEET-UG merit list will be updated based on the Supreme Court's observations from today (July 23). He also emphasized a strict stance on exam irregularities, saying, “If anybody is found involved in exam irregularities, they will not be spared. Zero tolerance for any kind of breach; the sanctity of exams supreme for us.”

The announcement follows the Supreme Court’s decision on Tuesday to reject calls for cancelling NEET-UG 2024. The court stated there is no enough evidence to prove that the exam results are invalid or that there was a major breach of the exam's integrity.

“at the present stage, there is absence of sufficient material on record to lead to the conclusion that result of the…examination stand vitiated or that there is a systemic breach to the sanctity of the examination," the apex court said in a statement.

The three-judge bench, led by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, addressed petitions demanding the cancellation of NEET-UG 2024 due to alleged question paper leaks. The court concluded that canceling the entire exam is not justified based on the current evidence.

On Tuesday, the Central Bureau of Investigation confirmed to the Supreme Court that the NEET-UG paper leak did occur in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand. This is the first official acknowledgment by the agency since it began investigating the case in June.