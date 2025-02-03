‘Neither UPA nor NDA govt has given a clear-cut answer’: Rahul Gandhi brings up unemployment in Parliament

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, said during his speech at the lower house that neither the UPA government, led by the Congress, and the current NDA government, led by the BJP have given any clear-cut answer when it comes to unemployment.

“What the INDIA bloc would probably focus on and where we would lay emphasis…the future of the country is decided by the young men and women…so I think anything we say has to be addressed to them, has to be spoken to them,” said Gandhi.

Related Articles

“The first thing in front of us, and this is something I am sure the prime minister would accept and pretty much everybody in this room would accept is that even though we have grown, we've grown fast, growing slightly slower now but we are growing…a universal problem that we have faced is that we have not been able to tackle the problem of unemployment. Neither the UPA govt nor today's NDA government has given a clear-cut answer to the youth of India about employment. I don’t think anybody in this room will disagree with me,” said Gandhi in the Lok Sabha.

Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried and conceptually ‘Make in India’ was a good idea but it failed. As a country we failed when it comes to production, and handed it over to the Chinese, he said, highlighting the need to focus on production.

While replying to the Motion of Thanks in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi said that President Droupadi Murmu had the same laundry list of things that the BJP-led government at the Centre has done.

"I must say, I struggled through the President's address to maintain my attention to what was being said because I had heard pretty much the same last time and the time before that…As I sat there listening, I felt like I was being fictionalised. This is not the kind of President’s Address that should be delivered," he said.

