Nepal protests: Indian women dies trying to escape hotel fire in Kathmandu

A woman from Ghaziabad, who was in Nepal at the time of the violent clashes, lost her life while trying to escape her hotel. Rajesh Gola, wife of Ghaziabad-based transporter Ramveer Singh Gola was visiting Nepal with her husband when a group of protesters set the Hyatt Hotel in Kathmandu, where they were staying, ablaze.

After the hotel was set on fire, the army arrived at the scene and began rescue operations, trying to evacuate tourists using ropes. While trying to descend to safety, Rajesh Gola’s grip slipped and she fell to her death.

Her husband is currently at Nepal’s Teacher Institute Medical facility. Her son told reporters that they have been in touch with the embassy constantly, and planned to reach the India border by road, and from thereon head to Ghaziabad, where relatives and neighbours have gathered at their family residence.

Meanwhile, former Chief Justice Sushila Karki is likely to be appointed as the head of a caretaker government in Nepal, which would conduct fresh elections, addressing the demands of the agitating group, according to sources. Talks involving the Gen Z protest leaders, Army chief, and President Ramchandra Paudel reached no resolution at Thursday midnight. However, the youth-led Gen Z group proposed Karki's name for the post of new prime minister, multiple sources said.

In parallel, the government has relaxed the overnight curfew between 7 am and 11 am, allowing residents to manage daily activities. Restrictive orders will be in place across the country from 11 am to 5 pm, followed by a two-hour window before curfew resumes from 7 pm to 6 am the next day.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli quit on Tuesday shortly after hundreds of agitators entered his office demanding his resignation for the death of at least 19 people in police action during Monday's protests over corruption and a social media ban. According to the Ministry of Health, the number of people killed so far during the protests has risen to 34.