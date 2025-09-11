Nepal PM hopeful Sushila Karki’s husband hijacked plane in 1970s with 19 onboard, including Mala Sinha

Sushila Karki, renowned for her fearless judicial career, is now being considered as a potential interim leader of Nepal amidst ongoing political unrest. The possibility of her assuming a political role comes at a time when the country faces widespread protests driven by the younger generation's demand for change in governance. Karki's previous tenure as Nepal's Chief Justice was marked by bold decisions that challenged corruption.

Of late, an intriguing aspect of the former Nepal Chief Justice's life has emerged. Karki's husband, Durga Prasad Subedi, played a role in Nepal's first plane hijacking in 1973, a dramatic event intended to fund an armed struggle against the monarchy. On June 10, 1973, a Royal Nepal Airlines aircraft was hijacked en route from Biratnagar to Kathmandu.

Among the 19 passengers on the plane was Bollywood actress Mala Sinha, known for films such as Anpadh and Guru Dutt's Pyaasa.

The hijacking was masterminded by former Prime Minister Girija Prasad Koirala to acquire ₹30 lakh being transported by the Royal Nepal Airlines. The plane was forced to land in Bihar's Forbesganj and the money was later transported to Darjeeling by car.

Durga Prasad Subedi and others involved in the hijacking of the plane were later arrested in Mumbai. Subedi, who was one of Koirala's close aides, was later released during the Emergency in 1975, along with the others involved.

Despite her husband's infamous past, Karki established herself independently within Nepal's judiciary. She became the country's first female Chief Justice on 11 July 2016, a position from which she delivered significant rulings against influential political figures.

Karki's tenure wasn't without obstacles. She faced an impeachment attempt by the Nepali Parliament, allegedly due to her interventions in executive matters. Although temporarily suspended, she was eventually reinstated by the Supreme Court, which led to constitutional changes regarding the suspension of a Chief Justice upon the filing of an impeachment motion.

Her notable judicial actions included sentencing sitting ministers, such as Jayaprakash Gupta, to jail for corruption, and forcing Lokman Singh Karki, head of the anti-corruption bureau, into exile.

Born in Biratnagar and educated at Banaras Hindu University, Karki's legal career took shape under the influence of political leaders like BP Koirala. Her academic choices, deviating from her father's aspirations for her to pursue medicine, laid the groundwork for her impactful legal journey.