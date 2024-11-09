'Never allow yourself to be compromised...': CJI Chandrachud on why his father asked him to keep Pune flat

In a memorable farewell speech delivered on his final day in court, Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud shared heartfelt memories of his father, the late Justice YV Chandrachud, who served as the longest-serving chief justice in Indian history.

Reflecting on his father's wisdom, CJI Chandrachud recounted how his father had urged him to preserve a small flat in Pune until the conclusion of his tenure as a judge, emphasising the importance of maintaining moral and intellectual integrity.

Related Articles

Justice Chandrachud explained that his father wanted him to always feel secure, stating, "He said, if you feel that your moral integrity or your intellectual integrity is ever compromised, I want you to know that you have a roof over your head. Never allow yourself to be compromised"

He recalled questioning his father's decision to buy the flat, to which his father replied, "I know I'm never going to stay there. I’m not sure how long I will be with you. But do one thing: keep this flat until the last day of your tenure as a judge."

During his farewell, Justice Chandrachud acknowledged the challenges of being in the public eye. "Sunlight is the best disinfectant," he said, reflecting on how exposing his own life to scrutiny has invited criticism, particularly amid the age of social media. He expressed gratitude for the support received from the bar amid various initiatives he had undertaken during his time in office.

Additionally, Justice Chandrachud shared the significance of his name, which was revealed by his mother, who emphasized that the 'dhan' in 'Dhananjay' signifies knowledge rather than material wealth. "I want you to acquire knowledge," he recalled her telling him.

In a ceremonial farewell organized by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who is set to succeed CJI Chandrachud on November 11, remarked on the profound impact of Justice Chandrachud's departure.

Justice Chandrachud, born on November 11, 1959, has had an illustrious legal career, including serving as the additional solicitor general and later as a judge of the Bombay High Court. He rose to the position of chief justice of the Allahabad High Court in October 2013 and has earned recognition for his academic achievements, holding degrees from prestigious institutions, including Harvard Law School.