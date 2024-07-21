'Never my intention to insult Karnataka': PhonePe CEO apologises for comments on state's now junked job quota bill

In a bid to quell the storm surrounding his recent comments on Karnataka's now-suspended job quota bill, PhonePe CEO and Founder Sameer Nigam issued an "unconditional apology" on Sunday. Nigam's remarks, which sparked criticism and boycott calls on social media, addressed the bill that had proposed job reservations for locals in the private sector.

Related Articles

PhonePe, headquartered in Bengaluru, found itself in the eye of the storm after Nigam's comments were perceived as an insult to the state and its people. In his personal statement, Nigam emphasized his deep respect for Karnataka, clarifying that his intention was never to offend.

"PhonePe was born in Bengaluru, and we are immensely proud of our roots in this city, known for its exceptional technology talent and vibrant diversity," Nigam stated. He expressed regret for any hurt his comments may have caused and reiterated his respect for Kannada and all Indian languages, highlighting India's linguistic diversity and cultural heritage as national assets. "I would first and foremost like to clarify that it was NEVER my intention to insult Karnataka and its people," Nigam emphasized. "If my comments hurt anyone’s sentiments in such a way, I am truly sorry and would like to offer you an unconditional apology."

Nigam underscored PhonePe's growth from Bengaluru, expanding nationwide to deliver secure digital payments to over 550 million Indians. He praised Bengaluru as India's 'Silicon Valley,' attributing the city's success to its culture of innovation and supportive business environment fostered by Karnataka's government and local populace. "Bengaluru's reputation as the 'Silicon valley of India' is truly well-deserved. The city thrives on an incredible culture of innovation, and attracts the most brilliant young minds from Karnataka and the rest of India," he said.

My personal statement, clarifying my views on the Karnataka draft job reservation bill and its unintended consequences. pic.twitter.com/vt5aLjmezK — Sameer.Nigam (@_sameernigam) July 21, 2024

"We thrive on diversity and strive to provide meritocracy-based employment opportunities for all, including local Kannadigas," Nigam continued. "We believe such an approach gives every Indian a good job a chance to shine, and ultimately helps create more societal and economic value for Bengaluru, Karnataka and India." He stressed that hiring based on talent and skills is essential for Indian startups to compete globally against giants like Google, Apple, and Amazon. "To do so, these companies must be able to employ the very best talent available in India purely based on their technology skills and proficiency in fields such as coding, design, product management, data sciences, machine learning, AI and beyond," he pointed out.

Nigam also expressed his commitment to creating jobs in Bengaluru and Karnataka, advocating for dialogue to find sustainable employment solutions. "I also want to help create lakhs of jobs for Bengaluru and Karnataka. And, I believe with more dialogue and discussion, we can find ways to create more sustainable employment avenues," he said. He concluded with a call for collaboration to create meaningful, long-term impact. "Let's all work together to do this meaningfully and while creating long-term impact."

The controversy began when Nigam's post on X criticized the job quota bill, leading to widespread backlash. Reflecting on his upbringing and career, Nigam questioned the fairness of the bill, which led to significant trolling and boycott calls against PhonePe.

In response to the outcry, Nigam's apology aims to mend fences and reaffirm PhonePe's commitment to inclusivity and respect for Karnataka's heritage. "If my comments hurt anyone’s sentiments in such a way, I am truly sorry and would like to offer you an unconditional apology," he said. "I have the highest regard for Kannada, and all other Indian languages."