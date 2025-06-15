'Never try adventure sports in India': First Global's Devina Mehra after zipline accident in Manali

A serious zipline accident in Himachal Pradesh has reignited concerns over the safety of adventure sports in India, with leading voices from business and social media warning against poor oversight, outdated equipment, and lack of accountability in the industry.

"Repeating for the nth time. NEVER TRY ADVENTURE SPORTS OR SCARY RIDES IN INDIA," Devina Mehra, founder and CMD of First Global, wrote on X. "Besides the fact that generally a safety mindset is missing, for many adventure sports Indian operators buy equipment after its 'official' life is over and it is being discarded by those in developed countries."

Mehra's remarks came in the wake of a zipline accident in Manali where a 12-year-old girl from Nagpur, Trisha Bijwe, was seriously injured after the rope attached to her harness snapped mid-ride. A video of the incident circulated on social media shows the girl falling onto boulders. She sustained multiple fractures and underwent surgery. Her father, Prafull Bijwe, confirmed that her condition is stable and that she continues to receive treatment at a local hospital.

The family was vacationing in Manali when the incident occurred last week. The girl's fall, captured on video, has since raised questions about safety standards, operator training, and regulatory checks.

Entrepreneur Chirag Barjatya also posted a sharp caution: "I will repeat: Do adventure sports in India only if you 100% believe that the owners of these sports didn’t pay a single paisa in bribes for licences. If you think they did, avoid such sports. Your life is in your hands."

Social media user Nikhil Saini echoed similar concerns: "This is why adventure sports aren't safe in India. Anyone without proper experience starts these activities, and there’s no one to check. Action is only taken after a fatal accident happens."

The incident has brought fresh scrutiny to the adventure tourism sector in the country, especially in popular hill destinations like Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, where oversight remains fragmented and enforcement inconsistent. Despite the growing demand for adventure tourism, regulatory mechanisms often lag behind, and calls for tighter safety protocols have repeatedly followed such accidents.