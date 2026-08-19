New 74-km road to connect Noida airport with Ganga Expressway via Yamuna Expressway

The project will pass through 56 villages — eight in Noida and 48 in Bulandshahr district. Land acquisition is already underway, with nearly 90 per cent of the required land in the Yamuna Authority area acquired. About 23 hectares in Mehdipur and Bhaipur villages are yet to be acquired.

Two-phase construction

The first phase will cover a 24-km stretch between Bhaipur Brahmanan in Greater Noida and Bichaula village in Bulandshahr. The second phase will extend for 50 km from Bichaula to Bahanpur in the Syana area.

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Around 20 km of the proposed road will pass through the New Noida region, formally known as the Dadri-Noida-Ghaziabad Investment Region.

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The project will include seven underpasses, 11 minor bridges, three major bridges, one flyover and four railroad overbridges. It will also feature service roads, culverts, interchanges, drainage systems, fencing, traffic control systems, CCTV cameras, emergency telephones and a central control centre.

Why the road matters

The new corridor is expected to give the airport region a direct, high-capacity connection to eastern and central Uttar Pradesh. At present, airport-bound traffic relies heavily on the Yamuna Expressway and the road network around Greater Noida.

The new link will provide another route for motorists travelling towards Bulandshahr and the Ganga Expressway while improving connectivity to areas that are expected to see industrial and commercial development.

The road is also part of the larger infrastructure expansion being planned around Jewar as the airport takes shape.

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Airport driving a wider road network

Several other major road projects are being developed around the airport, including the 50-km Yamuna Pushta Elevated Road, the Chilla Elevated Road and the Faridabad-Jewar Greenfield Expressway.

The Yamuna Pushta project was earlier planned as a 31-km route but has since been extended to 50 km. It is estimated to cost about Rs 4,000 crore, with the realignment aimed at bringing the road closer to Noida International Airport.

Together, these projects are creating multiple road approaches to the airport from different parts of the National Capital Region and western Uttar Pradesh.

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What it means for commuters

The benefits of the new 74-km corridor will become more visible once the airport begins handling larger volumes of passenger and cargo traffic. The road is expected to improve access from Bulandshahr and areas connected to the Ganga Expressway, while also supporting the emerging New Noida industrial region.

For the wider NCR, however, the impact will depend on how quickly these projects are completed and how well they connect with existing expressways, local roads and public transport. With several major corridors being developed around Jewar, seamless integration will be key to ensuring that the expanding road network can handle the traffic generated by the airport.