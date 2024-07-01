News India IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act out the window from today: Here's what you need to know about the new criminal laws Feedback

IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act out the window from today: Here's what you need to know about the new criminal laws

The changes in the criminal justice system are aimed at a more streamlined and victim-centric approach.

Business Today Desk Updated Jul 01, 2024, 8:27 AM IST







IPC, CrPC, Indian Evidence Act out! New criminal laws kick in from today