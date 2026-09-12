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New Delhi Declaration: BRICS nations condemn Pahalgam terror attack; call for concerted actions against terrorists

New Delhi Declaration: BRICS nations condemn Pahalgam terror attack; call for concerted actions against terrorists

The BRICS nations reaffirmed the commitment to combating terrorism in “all its forms and manifestations, including the cross-border movement of terrorists, terrorism financing and safe havens”.

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  • Updated Sep 12, 2026 5:54 PM IST
New Delhi Declaration: BRICS nations condemn Pahalgam terror attack; call for concerted actions against terroristsBRICS declaration condemns Pahalgam terror attack

BRICS Summit 2026: The BRICS nations, adopting the New Delhi Declaration unanimously, condemned the terrorist attack on civilians in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025, that led to the deaths of 26 people. The bloc called for concerted actions against terrorists.

“We express strong condemnation of any acts of terrorism as criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, whenever, wherever and by whomsoever committed. We condemn in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April 2025, during which 26 people were killed and many more injured,” the document stated.

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The BRICS nations reaffirmed the commitment to combating terrorism in “all its forms and manifestations, including the cross-border movement of terrorists, terrorism financing and safe havens”. The document added that terrorism should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilization or ethnic group, and those accountable should be brought to justice.

The nations urged zero tolerance terrorism and said double standards should be rejected when it comes to countering terrorism.

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“We welcome the activities of the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Working  Group (CTWG) and its five Subgroups based upon the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Strategy,  the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Action Plan and the CTWG Position Paper,” the declaration stated, calling for an expeditious finalisation and and adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism in the UN framework.

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“We call for concerted actions against all UN designated terrorists and terrorist entities,” the declaration stated.

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Published on: Sep 12, 2026 5:52 PM IST
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