New Delhi Declaration: BRICS nations condemn Pahalgam terror attack; call for concerted actions against terrorists

MUST READ | BRICS New Delhi Declaration calls for dialogue and multilateralism: All that it says

The BRICS nations reaffirmed the commitment to combating terrorism in “all its forms and manifestations, including the cross-border movement of terrorists, terrorism financing and safe havens”. The document added that terrorism should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilization or ethnic group, and those accountable should be brought to justice.

The nations urged zero tolerance terrorism and said double standards should be rejected when it comes to countering terrorism.

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“We welcome the activities of the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Working Group (CTWG) and its five Subgroups based upon the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Strategy, the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Action Plan and the CTWG Position Paper,” the declaration stated, calling for an expeditious finalisation and and adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism in the UN framework.

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“We call for concerted actions against all UN designated terrorists and terrorist entities,” the declaration stated.

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