'New Delhi mustn't interfere': Jamaat-e-Islami chief says Bangladesh wants strong relations with US, China, Pakistan

Shafiqur Rahman, chief of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami which is known for anti-India rhetoric and pro-Pakistan stance, has said that his party seeks stable ties with India but asserted that New Delhi must not interfere in his country's issues. He said Jamaat supports close relations between New Delhi and Dhaka but also believes that Bangladesh should maintain strong and balanced relations with countries like the US, China, and Pakistan by "leaving behind the baggage of the past".

Jamaat, which supported Pakistan in Bangladesh's liberation war and wants Sharia law in the country, was barred by the Supreme Court from contesting general elections. The Sheikh Hasina government had also banned the party for its extremist stand. However, the interim government of Muhammad Yunus today lifted the ban, saying that there is "no specific evidence of involvement of Jamaat, Shibir, and its front organisations in terrorist activities".

In an interview to PTI, Rahman contended that New Delhi's belief that Jamaat-e-Islami is anti-India is mistaken. "Jamaat-e-Islami is not against any country; it is a wrong perception. We are pro-Bangladesh and are solely interested in safeguarding the interests of Bangladesh," he said.

The Jamaat-e-Islami chief suggested that it would have been better if former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, after resigning due to unrest, had not fled to India. He called for her return to Bangladesh to face the law. "India is our neighbour, and we want a good, stable, and harmonious bilateral relationship. However, India has done a few things in the past that did not sit well with the people of Bangladesh," he said.

"For instance, during the 2014 Bangladesh elections, a senior Indian diplomat visited Dhaka and dictated who should participate and who should not. This was unacceptable, as it is not the role of a neighbouring country. We believe India will eventually reevaluate its foreign policy concerning Bangladesh. We think interference in each other’s internal issues should be avoided," he added.

Rehman said Jamaat desires India to be a "friend and play a responsible role in bilateral ties". He said his party also acknowledges its responsibility to improve relations but insists that these ties must remain "non-interfering in each other's internal issues".

"Working together and interfering are two different things. Working together has a positive connotation, whereas interference is negative. Bilateral ties should mean cooperation and mutual respect. India is our closest neighbour; we share both land and sea borders, so we should have good ties as you cannot stay away from your neighbour," he told PTI.

The Jamaat was in touch with the Indian establishment in the past, but these contacts diminished during the Awami League rule over the last 16 years, he said, but added that "effective relationships with India can now be re-established."

Speaking on relationships with Pakistan, Rahman said the Jamaat wants good ties with Islamabad as well. "We seek an equal and balanced relationship with all our neighbours in the subcontinent, including India, Pakistan, Nepal, Myanmar, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka. This balance is crucial to maintaining stability."

Asked about diplomatic ties with other global powers, Rahman said, "We seek balanced and stable ties with world powers like the US and China, as in this globalised world, we are interconnected in various ways."

Rahman said Jamaat will participate in the elections in Bangladesh whenever they are held. He said the interim government should be given time, but it should not be indefinite. "We will clarify our position on the timing of fresh elections in due course. But whenever elections are held, we will participate."

