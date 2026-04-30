New online gaming rules from May 1: Violations will see 3-year jail term, ₹1 crore in fines

India is set to usher in a sweeping regulatory overhaul of its online gaming sector, with the Online Gaming Rules, 2026 coming into force on May 1. The framework operationalises the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming (PROG) Act, 2025, marking a shift from policy intent to enforceable regulation.

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At its core, the new regime draws a clear line: while e-sports and online social games are encouraged, online money games are banned outright. The move targets rising concerns around addiction, financial losses, and illegal activities linked to such platforms.

Why the rules matter

India’s online gaming market has grown rapidly, generating ₹23,200 crore in 2024 and projected to reach ₹31,600 crore by 2027. But alongside this growth, nearly 45 crore users are estimated to have been affected by online money gaming, with losses exceeding ₹20,000 crore.

The government’s response is two-pronged: enable innovation in safe gaming formats while tightening controls on high-risk segments.

What changes from May 1

The Rules establish a structured, enforceable system to regulate the sector:

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Complete ban on online money games: Covers games of chance, skill, or a mix. Advertising and facilitation are also prohibited. Financial choke points: Banks and payment systems cannot process transactions linked to such games. Strict penalties: Violations can attract up to three years in jail and fines up to ₹1 crore, with harsher punishment for repeat offences.

New regulator and classification system

A central feature is the creation of the Online Gaming Authority of India, a digital-first regulator under the IT Ministry. It will:

Classify games as permitted or prohibited

Maintain lists of banned platforms

Oversee enforcement and handle appeals

Games will be assessed on factors such as stakes, expected winnings, and monetisation models, with decisions targeted within 90 days.

Registration and compliance

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E-sports and notified online social games may require mandatory registration, leading to a digital certification valid for up to 10 years. Service providers must:

Display registration details

Appoint a point of contact

Follow data and payment compliance norms

Notably, money games are ineligible for recognition as e-sports.

User safety at the centre

The framework introduces layered safeguards, including:

Age verification and parental controls

Time limits and behavioural monitoring

User reporting tools and counselling support

A two-tier grievance redressal system ensures complaints are first handled by platforms and then escalated to the regulator within defined timelines.

Enforcement and penalties

Enforcement will be largely digital with cases expected to be resolved within 90 days. Penalties will be proportionate, factoring in user harm, gains from violations, and repeat offences.

The government positions the framework as a balance between innovation and protection. It aims to:

Boost India’s digital and creative economy Open career pathways in e-sports Protect families from predatory gaming practices Strengthen India’s role in global digital regulation

With clear rules, defined categories, and a central regulator, India’s gaming sector enters a more predictable phase.