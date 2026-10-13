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New protest site Ramlila Maidan costs ₹1.21 lakh per day, has only three dates available

New protest site Ramlila Maidan costs ₹1.21 lakh per day, has only three dates available

Ramlila Maidan: Managed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the 12-acre ground can accommodate up to 50,000 people.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 13, 2026 11:49 AM IST
New protest site Ramlila Maidan costs ₹1.21 lakh per day, has only three dates availableJantar Mantar denotified as protest site: Ramlila Maidan has three dates available

Jantar Mantar denotified: Protesting at the historic Ramlila Maidan, one of Delhi’s newly designated protest venues, might seem easier than done because the ground has barely any dates available. Unlike Jantar Mantar, protesting at the venue would also incur a price.

Ramlila Maidan has only three dates available for booking over the next two and a half months – December 29, 30 and 31 – while the initial outlay for a day’s booking, including taxes, stands at ₹1.21 lakh. Booking costs ₹50,000 a day, along with a refundable security deposit of ₹55,000. Jantar Mantar did not require any payment.

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Managed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the 12-acre ground can accommodate up to 50,000 people. Applicants must obtain a no-objection certificate from Delhi Police before the civic body grants permission. A small portion is available free of charge for gatherings of up to 150 people.

MUST READ | Delhi Police denotifies Jantar Mantar as protest site, designates 3 alternative venues

The venue is currently booked for major festival programmes including Dussehra and Diwali. Big events are known to block the neighbouring roads.

The venue has been designated as one of three new protest sites, alongside Burari Ground and CBD Ground in east Delhi, following a Delhi Police order dated October 11 that de-notified Jantar Mantar as a protest venue. A detailed revised standard operating procedure for demonstrations at the new sites is expected separately.

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AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj posted on X, "Govt. played another fraud with its citizens. The Ramleela Maidan is occupied with two Ramleelas. How can one hold a protest here? Do they want to create chaos?" he asked.

DON'T MISS | 'You can't denotify resistance': CJP's Abhijeet Dipke as Das, Ranka get detained while trying to enter Jantar Mantar

The booking requirements have raised concerns over accessibility for smaller groups. According to MCD data sourced by Hindustan Times, Ramlila Maidan was booked 27 times between January 2024 and September 2026, including nine political rallies and public meetings and four peaceful protests.

A ground steeped in history

Ramlila Maidan has been a landmark in India’s political history for decades. Until 1930, the site was a pond, which was filled and levelled to host Ramlila performances. The tradition of hosting these performances began in 1932 and continues today.

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After Independence, the area was developed in 1951 to provide livelihoods to refugees who had arrived from Pakistan. It subsequently became a stage for major political gatherings.

MUST READ | 'They didn't seek permission in time': Delhi Police on CJP's October 10 protest at Jantar Mantar

In 1952, Syama Prasad Mookerjee launched a satyagraha demanding the complete integration of Jammu and Kashmir into the Indian Union. Jawaharlal Nehru addressed large public meetings there in 1956 and 1957, while a permanent stage was built in 1962 for an event honouring Queen Elizabeth II.

The ground also hosted a rally addressed by Jayaprakash Narayan and Atal Bihari Vajpayee on June 25, 1975, the day the Emergency was declared. Indira Gandhi addressed a gathering there after the 1971 victory over Pakistan, and Arvind Kejriwal took oath as Delhi chief minister at the venue in 2013.

Located about 4 km from Jantar Mantar, the ground sits in a busy commercial area near three hospitals and municipal corporation headquarters. Large events have frequently strained nearby roads, with traffic diversions required to manage congestion.

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Published on: Oct 13, 2026 11:49 AM IST
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