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Gold, silver prices: Where are precious metals headed? Support, resistance levels

Gold, silver prices: Where are precious metals headed? Support, resistance levels

In the international market, gold futures were trading at $4,207 per ounce, up 0.40%, while silver futures were at $60 per ounce, gaining 0.23%.

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Shakshi
  • Updated Oct 13, 2026 11:07 AM IST
Gold, silver prices: Where are precious metals headed? Support, resistance levelsMCX gold futures were trading at ₹1,49,502 per 10 grams, down 0.03%. MCX silver futures stood at ₹2,22,600 per kilogram, declining 0.12%.

Gold and silver futures remained mixed in domestic and international markets on Tuesday, as investors assessed cues from the US dollar, crude oil prices and expectations around the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decisions. Upcoming US inflation data could provide fresh direction to prices. At around 9:30 AM, MCX gold futures were trading at ₹1,49,502 per 10 grams, down 0.03%. MCX silver futures stood at ₹2,22,600 per kilogram, declining 0.12%.

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In the international market, gold futures were trading at $4,207 per ounce, up 0.40%, while silver futures were at $60 per ounce, gaining 0.23%.

Why are gold and silver prices under pressure?

Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet, said the strengthening US dollar and uncertainty surrounding the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate trajectory were restricting the recovery in precious metals.

“The strengthening greenback, coupled with persistent uncertainty surrounding the Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory, has been exerting downward pressure on precious metals, restricting their ability to stage a meaningful recovery,” Sachdeva said in the analyst note shared.

Elevated crude oil prices are another factor to watch, as persistent energy-driven inflation could encourage the US Federal Reserve to maintain a restrictive monetary policy for longer.

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Market attention is now focused on US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. Higher-than-expected inflation could strengthen the dollar and weigh on bullion prices, while softer inflation could ease pressure on the dollar and bond yields, potentially supporting gold and silver.

Gold and silver: Key supGold, silver prices: Where are precious metals headed? Support, resistance levelsport and resistance levels

For international gold, $4,100 per ounce remains a crucial support level, while $4,240 is a key resistance. In the domestic market, MCX gold has support at ₹1,48,000 per 10 grams, with immediate resistance at ₹1,51,500.

For international silver, $58.50 per ounce is a key support, while $62.50 is the resistance to watch. In the domestic market, ₹2,17,500 per kilogram is an important level identified in the analyst note.

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Whether gold and silver become cheaper will depend on inflation data, movements in the US dollar and crude oil prices, and the Federal Reserve’s policy outlook. These support and resistance levels are technical indicators, not guaranteed price targets.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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Published on: Oct 13, 2026 11:07 AM IST
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