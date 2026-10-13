India is 'Mother of Democracy': PM Modi says diverse views, open debates central to Indian society

VIDEO | Delhi: "India is the mother of democracy," says Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum. (Source: PM Modi's YT) (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/sE41rrZFND — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 13, 2026

Furthermore, he said technology, data, knowledge and innovation should be used to create opportunities for millions of people rather than benefit only a few, calling for a shift towards “Power to Empower” in the 21st century.

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“Today, technology is power, data is power, knowledge is power, innovation is power. But friends, the real question is not whose power it is, but how it is being used. Does technology advance only a few people, or does it create new opportunities for millions of people? Does knowledge remain limited to the strength of a few people, or does it increase everyone’s capacity? From here, a new thought is born, and that thought is: Power to Empower,” the PM said.

The forum, being held in India for the first time, brought together business leaders and experts to discuss the changing global economic landscape.

Modi said the sources and meaning of power had changed over time and were being reshaped in the third decade of the 21st century. He said technology, data, knowledge and innovation were now central to this shift, adding that power should be used to enable, collaborate and help others succeed rather than to control.

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Opening his remarks, Modi said, “Every year, this forum brings together the world’s best minds... And this time, for the first time, this event is being held in India. I congratulate Bloomberg and the entire team for this decision. You have chosen the right time and the right place.”

Referring to remarks made earlier at the forum, Modi said, “A short while ago, Mr. Bloomberg shared his thoughts here. He spoke about his 30-year journey and referred to me as his friend. He is senior to me in age and a highly successful person in his field. He is both successful and dedicated. I have deeply experienced his love for India, and I have always personally respected and admired him...”

The Prime Minister cited India's efforts to make mobile data affordable, saying this enabled students from smaller cities to access digital learning. He reiterated that the challenge was to ensure data, knowledge and innovation expanded access and opportunities.

Modi said the idea of “Power to Empower” was rooted in India's long tradition and had also shaped its governance and work culture. He stressed that technology and knowledge should widen opportunities and encourage collaboration.