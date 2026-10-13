Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
India is 'Mother of Democracy': PM Modi says diverse views, open debates central to Indian society

India is 'Mother of Democracy': PM Modi says diverse views, open debates central to Indian society

He said the test of that power is whether it widens opportunity for millions through a vision of power to empower.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 13, 2026 11:34 AM IST
India is 'Mother of Democracy': PM Modi says diverse views, open debates central to Indian societyPM Modi also stated that India’s government policies helped make mobile technology more accessible.
SUMMARY
  • He said 21st century power now rests in technology and knowledge
  • The Prime Minister asked whether innovation serves elites or expands access
  • Modi said affordable mobile data helped students from smaller cities learn

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that diverse views and open debates are central to the Indian society. While speaking at the Bloomberg New Economic Forum, he said that in the present era, digital media has played a huge role in bolstering this diversity and enabling people to express their views.

Advertisement

Related Articles

"India is the Mother of Democracy, with over 100 languages, nearly 80,000 registered newspapers and publications, more than 1,000 satellite TV channels, and over 500 million users each on YouTube and Instagram. Different issues are debated in this country openly," Modi added.

VIDEO | Delhi: "India is the mother of democracy," says Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum. (Source: PM Modi's YT) (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/sE41rrZFND

— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 13, 2026

Furthermore, he said technology, data, knowledge and innovation should be used to create opportunities for millions of people rather than benefit only a few, calling for a shift towards “Power to Empower” in the 21st century.

Advertisement

“Today, technology is power, data is power, knowledge is power, innovation is power. But friends, the real question is not whose power it is, but how it is being used. Does technology advance only a few people, or does it create new opportunities for millions of people? Does knowledge remain limited to the strength of a few people, or does it increase everyone’s capacity? From here, a new thought is born, and that thought is: Power to Empower,” the PM said.

The forum, being held in India for the first time, brought together business leaders and experts to discuss the changing global economic landscape.

Modi said the sources and meaning of power had changed over time and were being reshaped in the third decade of the 21st century. He said technology, data, knowledge and innovation were now central to this shift, adding that power should be used to enable, collaborate and help others succeed rather than to control.

Advertisement

Opening his remarks, Modi said, “Every year, this forum brings together the world’s best minds... And this time, for the first time, this event is being held in India. I congratulate Bloomberg and the entire team for this decision. You have chosen the right time and the right place.”

Referring to remarks made earlier at the forum, Modi said, “A short while ago, Mr. Bloomberg shared his thoughts here. He spoke about his 30-year journey and referred to me as his friend. He is senior to me in age and a highly successful person in his field. He is both successful and dedicated. I have deeply experienced his love for India, and I have always personally respected and admired him...”

The Prime Minister cited India's efforts to make mobile data affordable, saying this enabled students from smaller cities to access digital learning. He reiterated that the challenge was to ensure data, knowledge and innovation expanded access and opportunities.

Modi said the idea of “Power to Empower” was rooted in India's long tradition and had also shaped its governance and work culture. He stressed that technology and knowledge should widen opportunities and encourage collaboration.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 13, 2026 11:34 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more