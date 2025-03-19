New toll policy soon: Nitin Gadkari promises 'reasonable concession' for highway users

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday announced that the government will soon introduce a new toll policy that will offer reasonable concessions to consumers.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Gadkari said that while toll charges are necessary to fund India’s expanding road infrastructure, the government is committed to making the system more consumer-friendly.

“It is the policy of the department that when you want good road, you have to pay for it,” Gadkari stated, defending the toll system while acknowledging concerns over its implementation.

He highlighted the massive infrastructure projects underway, particularly in Assam, where the government plans to invest Rs 3 lakh crore in road and bridge construction, including four-lane and six-lane highways and multiple bridges over the Brahmaputra River.

“We are raising funds from the market. So without a toll, we cannot do it. But still, we are very considerable. We are only charging toll on four lanes, not on the two-lane paved shoulder,” he added.

Gadkari also addressed concerns over the placement of toll plazas, citing the 2008 National Highways Fee Rules, which prohibit toll plazas from being established within 60 kilometers on the same highway section and direction. However, he acknowledged exceptions exist and assured that the upcoming policy will address these issues.

“After completing this session, we are going to declare a new policy for the toll, where the problem will be resolved and we will give reasonable concession to the consumer, and there will be no debate on particularly about the toll,” he stated.

India’s toll collection has surged in recent years, with revenue reaching Rs 64,809.86 crore in 2023-24, a 35% increase from the previous year. In comparison, the collection stood at Rs 27,503 crore in 2019-20.

(With inputs from PTI)