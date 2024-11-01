New train ticket booking rules: Top reservation-related changes applicable from Nov 1 

Train ticket booking: The Railways has updated its ticketing policy to benefit all travelers. Starting from November 1 (Friday), the advance reservation period (ARP) for train tickets has been decreased from 120 days to 60 days. Passengers who have already made bookings will not be affected by this change and can proceed with their travel plans as planned.

The railway ministry said in a notification that the adjustment to the ARP for train bookings was made to encourage authentic passengers. This modification is aimed at better reflecting the actual passenger demand, as around 21% of reservations made between 61 and 120 days in advance were canceled, and 5% of passengers did not show up for their journeys.

“With effect from November 1, the ARP (Advance Reservation Period) will be of 60 days (excluding the day of journey) and bookings will be done accordingly. However, all the bookings done upto October 31 under the ARP of 120 days will remain intact (sic),” the Railways said in a statement.

The Railways has clarified that cancellations for bookings made beyond the updated 60-day Advance Reservation Period will continue to be allowed. The time limit for advance bookings for foreign tourists will remain unchanged at 365 days.

It is to be noted certain daytime express trains like the Taj Express and Gomti Express, which already have shorter advance reservation periods in effect, will not be affected by this change.

IRCTC Vikalp scheme

The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced the Vikalp Scheme to ease the pressure during the festive season. This scheme offers relief to passengers with waitlisted tickets by increasing their chances of securing confirmed seats on alternative trains. It aims to make holiday travel smoother for passengers.

Passengers can opt for alternative trains on the same route at no extra cost if they are unable to get a confirmed seat on their original train. It is important to note that the availability of seats on alternate trains is not guaranteed, and passengers are advised to check their PNR status closer to the journey to confirm seat assignment.

To book tickets under the Vikalp Scheme, passengers can log in to the IRCTC website or app.

Log in to the IRCTC website or app

Enter travel details and proceed to payment.

Select the Vikalp option.

Pick an available alternate train from the list of options.

Check PNR status after chart is prepared for confirmation