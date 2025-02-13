NHAI to boost surveillance at toll plazas after fraud reports

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is set to enhance surveillance and monitoring at toll plazas across the country following reports of large-scale fraud. The move comes in response to concerns over discrepancies in toll collection, with a recent alleged fraud involving 42 toll plazas across 14 states bringing the issue to the forefront.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari informed the Parliament that currently, over 98% of toll transactions occur through FASTag under the National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) program, which is designed to ensure transparency by involving multiple stakeholders, including the Acquirer Bank, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), and the FASTag Issuer Bank. Despite the secure nature of electronic toll collection, fraudulent practices have been detected in certain cash transactions, prompting the government to take stricter measures to safeguard the system.

To improve operational integrity, NHAI has implemented a series of audits and monitoring mechanisms. Internal audits are conducted every six months, with additional oversight from the Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG). In an effort to curb potential malpractices, the government has also appointed System Integrators to oversee toll plaza operations 24/7 and report any suspicious activity to the central control room. A newly issued Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) further mandates surprise checks at toll plazas to ensure all transactions, both FASTag and cash, are processed through authorized Toll Management System (TMS) software.

The government has also mandated that toll management software used at plazas must be certified annually by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) and the Standardization Testing and Quality Certification (STQC) body. This ensures that all software systems meet stringent security standards, reducing the risk of unauthorized transactions. Despite these measures, a recent case at the Atraila Shiv Gulam toll plaza revealed that a portion of cash collections was processed through unauthorized handheld devices instead of the designated TMS software. In response, NHAI has announced plans to strengthen monitoring of cash transactions from non-FASTag vehicles and deploy additional surveillance measures to prevent future incidents.

NHAI is considering the installation of AI-powered audit cameras at high-value toll plazas to independently verify vehicle classification and toll collection. Additionally, pilot projects have been initiated to implement FASTag and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR)-based barrier-free tolling at select locations, including Gharaunda, Choryasi, Nemili, UER-II, and the Dwarka Expressway. This system aims to eliminate cash transactions altogether by enabling toll collection exclusively through FASTag, with e-notices issued to non-compliant vehicles.

The government has also pledged strict action against those found guilty of toll fraud. As part of its crackdown, penalties have been imposed on erring toll operators, and in some cases, agencies have been debarred from NHAI contracts. Seven toll agencies have already faced monetary penalties or suspension due to violations related to operational transparency. To further prevent fraud, NHAI is also exploring stricter background checks for toll plaza operators and IT personnel involved in toll collection.