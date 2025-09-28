Nirmala Sitharaman to inaugurate Kautilya Economic Conclave 2025 on October 3

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will inaugurate the fourth edition of the Kautilya Economic Conclave (KEC 2025) on October 3 in New Delhi. The three-day event, themed “Seeking Prosperity in Turbulent Times”, will convene 75 leading policymakers, economists, and experts from over 30 countries to explore India’s path to growth amid global volatility.

“The theme is relevant both in the context of India’s growth aspirations and its success in navigating times of exceptional uncertainty, turbulence and changing geopolitics,” the finance ministry said in a statement.

This year’s conclave, to be held at the Taj Palace, will blend urgent policy conversations with discussions on long-term shifts. Sessions will explore Asia’s emergence as a global growth engine, the future of the BRICS grouping, financial stability, and evolving industrial policy.

A marquee plenary on global macroeconomic prudence, chaired by PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, will bring together senior voices to assess the health of the world economy and needed reforms in financial governance.

The event will also host a special session on “Communications: Emerging Technologies” led by Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, with AI and digital infrastructure experts in attendance.

Notable international figures scheduled to speak include Jean-Claude Trichet, former Governor of Banque de France; Mari Elka Pangestu, former Indonesian Trade Minister; and Taro Kono of Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party. They’ll be joined by academic leaders such as Bai Chong-En (Tsinghua University), Andres Velasco and Lord Nick Stern (London School of Economics), and Jean-Pierre Landau.

Legal reform and its role in economic growth will be the focus of a session chaired by Shaktikanta Das, featuring Larry Kramer and Harish Salve. Other panels will discuss youth employment, urbanisation, healthcare, trade, and emerging tech.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will deliver the valedictory address on October 5, reflecting on India’s economic and foreign policy direction.

The Kautilya Economic Conclave, an invite-only platform, was launched in 2022 by the Institute of Economic Growth in collaboration with the finance ministry. Each edition has tackled timely global and domestic themes, growing in scope and international stature over the years.