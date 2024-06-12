Nitin Gadkari takes charge: Road safety, highway construction, EV charging stations top priorities

Nitin Gadkari took charge as the Minister for Road Transport and Highways for the third time under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, met with senior officials of the ministry to outline his vision and set the agenda for his new term.

Sources said that in his initial meeting, Gadkari emphasized several critical priorities, including road safety, expansion of the highway network, and bolstering electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure. Highlighting the importance of reducing road accidents, he reiterated the goal of a 50% reduction in road accident deaths by 2030. Gadkari also discussed the implementation of cashless treatment for road accident victims, aiming to provide immediate and comprehensive medical care to those injured on highways.

Ajay Tamta and Harsh Malhotra who have been appointed as Ministers of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, were also present in the meeting.

“The latest road accident reports revealed that 2022 witnessed 460,000 road accidents, resulting in 168,000 deaths and around 400,000 serious injuries. Moreover, there are 53 road accidents every hour and 19 deaths in India. This is unacceptable, and we must take decisive action,” Gadkari had said earlier.

Gadkari also outlined an ambitious plan to strengthen the modern road connectivity ecosystem, targeting the construction of 15,000 km of access-controlled highways. Additionally, constructing ring roads around major cities to improve mobility and decongest urban areas is high on the agenda, Sources said. This move is expected to significantly enhance the flow of traffic and reduce travel times within and around major cities.

Electric vehicles and alternative fuels are another focal point of Gadkari’s strategy. He stressed the need to increase the fleet of EVs and establish widespread EV charging stations, as well as promoting the use of alternative fuels like ethanol. “Boosting EV infrastructure is crucial for reducing our carbon footprint and moving towards a more sustainable transportation system,” the source added.

Reviewing the 100-day agenda vision, Gadkari reiterated the government's commitment to fulfilling the promises made in the Sankalp Patra, or manifesto. This includes not only infrastructure development but also various initiatives aimed at improving road safety through techno-legal interventions, training programs, and behavioral change campaigns.

Gadkari, 67, from Nagpur, Maharashtra, is the longest-serving minister for Road Transport & Highways, having held the portfolio in the previous two Modi-led governments. Under his charge, toll collection from road users has significantly increased, reaching approximately Rs 40,000 crore in FY23, up from Rs 14,200 crore in FY15. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) saw its toll collection rise to Rs 15,605 crore in FY24 from Rs 4,136 crore in FY15.

Gadkari expects India's toll collection to touch Rs 1.3 lakh crore by 2030. The average waiting time at toll plazas has been reduced from 734 seconds in 2014 to just 47 seconds in 2023.

