Nizamabad Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP’s Dharmapuri Arvind wins this Telangana seat

The Nizamabad constituency in Telangana is in the spotlight as high-profile candidates fight for victory. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP’s Dharmapuri Arvind defeated incumbent K Kavitha of BRS from the seat. Daughter of BRS patriarch K Chandrashekhar Rao, K Kavitha had previously held the seat from 2014 to 2019.

NIZAMABAD LOK SABHA ELECTION RESULTS 2024 LATEST UPDATES:

NIZAMABAD RESULT DECLARED: BJP's Dharmapuri Arvind wins with over 1 lakh votes

BJP's Dharmapuri Arvind is leading over Congress' Jeevanreddy Thatiparthi

The electoral shifted as BJP capitalised on the regional agendas emphasising turmeric farming and the establishment of a farmer board, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiatives.

How Nizamabad voted

The constituency witnessed a dynamic political landscape over the years with Congress, Telugu Desam Party (TDP), BJP and the regional outfit BRS (Telangana Rashtra Samithi) dominating poll outcomes. Congress has held the seat for 11 terms, TDP for three terms, and an Independent, BJP, and BRS have held it for a term each.

BJP is going strong in Nizamabad. In 2019, the party stunned observers by doubling its vote share to 45.22 percent.

The seat will see a tough fight between the BJP’s Arvind Dharmapuri and Congress’s Thatiparthi Jeevan Reddy.

Dharmapuri Arvind is the BJP contender for the seat. He is the son of D Srinivas, a three-time Congress MLA from Nizamabad.

The BRS is facing a tough time in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 as the seat is represented by KCR’s daughter K Kavitha, who is now under arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi Liquor Scam case. Kavitha has dropped out of the polls.

Demographic composition

The Nizamabad constituency reflects a mix of rural and urban demographics with 15,53,385 voters. Approximately 66 percent of the electorate is in rural areas, while the remaining 34 percent are urban dwellers. Scheduled Castes (SC) are at 13.76 percent and Scheduled Tribes (ST) are at 5.7 percent.

According to religious demographics, there are 80 percent Hindus in the constituency followed by Muslims at 15 percent and the rest at 5 percent.