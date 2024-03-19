No BJP-BJD alliance in Odisha, confirms CM's top aide, says: 'Naveen-Modi want to come together for greater cause'

Amid discussions of a potential alliance between the BJD and BJP, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's close aide, V K Pandian, stated on Tuesday that neither Naveen nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi require the alliance. Pandian emphasized that the "two great leaders" aim to unite for a greater cause.

Speaking at the Rising Bharat Summit in New Delhi organized by CNN News-18 and The Hindustan Times, V K Pandian, a trusted aide of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, discussed the potential alliance between the BJD and BJP. Pandian emphasized the leadership qualities of both Naveen Patnaik and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that their collaboration transcends politics and reflects great statesmanship. However, he did not provide clarity on the current status of the discussions between the two parties.

“Naveen Patnaik is undoubtedly going to be CM of the state and Narendra Modi is going to be the PM of the country. But there is something which is beyond politics. It is a mark of great statesmanship. That is how I put it,” said Pandian.

Pandian, who joined the BJD in November last year and is regarded as the party's second-most influential leader after Patnaik, emphasized that the collaboration between the two leaders is motivated by a greater cause beyond politics. He highlighted the significance of their unity as a symbol of statesmanship, noting that it holds no electoral value for either the BJD or BJP.

The BJD, which ended its alliance with the BJP in 2009, is now advocating for joining forces with the national party, claiming it would accelerate the state's development and lead to Odisha becoming a developed state by its centenary in 2036. The BJD leader pointed to multiple survey reports suggesting that Modi is likely to secure a third term in power, and highlighted Naveen's enduring popularity, consistently winning a significant majority in state elections. He cited the BJD's overwhelming success in the 2022 Zilla Parishad elections, where the party secured 90% of the seats compared to the BJP's 5%.

“That is why I made it very clear that it has to do with two individuals who share a great friendship and see something beyond politics. There you see a rare mark of statesmanship. I consciously use the word statesmanship. It has nothing to do with politics and is beyond politics,” Pandian said.

When asked if he would be Naveen's political successor, the former bureaucrat deferred the question to the people of Odisha. He emphasized that he follows Naveen's values, hard work, and commitment to public service. Inspired by the Chief Minister's sincerity, he stressed the importance of prioritizing service to the people over politics. He stated that political decisions would be made based on the people's will and what they deem appropriate in the future.

The former bureaucrat, originally from Tamil Nadu, worked as Patnaik's private secretary for over a decade before venturing into politics. With a background as the collector of Ganjam, the CM's home district, he praised Naveen's forward-thinking approach. Pandian expressed confidence that the CM, known for prioritizing the people of Odisha, would have devised a solid plan for the BJD, ensuring its continued success.