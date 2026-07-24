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No cases against protesters, NEET discussion in Parliament: Sonam Wangchuk's video message after breaking fast

No cases against protesters, NEET discussion in Parliament: Sonam Wangchuk's video message after breaking fast

In his first video message after ending the fast, Wangchuk said the government had committed to not filing cases against peaceful protesters, including those who took part in the July 20 'Chalo Parliament' march

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 24, 2026 9:00 AM IST
No cases against protesters, NEET discussion in Parliament: Sonam Wangchuk's video message after breaking fastActivist Sonam Wangchuk on Friday ended his 26-day hunger strike at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after weeks of negotiations with the Centre.

Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike shortly after midnight on July 24 at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, breaking his fast with a sip of juice offered by Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Union Minister Jitendra Singh, with his wife Gitanjali Angmo by his side.

The fast ended only after the Centre put its assurances in writing, something Wangchuk had insisted on through two additional days of negotiations that prolonged the strike beyond what he had initially expected.

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What the Centre agreed to

In his first video message after ending the fast, Wangchuk said the government had committed to not filing cases against peaceful protesters, including those who took part in the July 20 'Chalo Parliament' march. Parliament would also take up issues of accountability in the examination system and the NEET-UG paper leak. Reading from the government's written communication, he said: "The government is positive on not registering cases against those protesting peacefully and those participating in the march to Parliament on July 20, 2026."

ALSO READ: Sonam Wangchuk ends 26-day hunger strike after meeting JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh at Medanta

He added that the government had also assured discussions in Parliament on examination reforms and steps to prevent future paper leaks. The Centre has also conveyed that it is "positively considering suitable compensation" for families of students who died by suicide in the wake of the NEET paper leak controversy.

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Two days of hard bargaining

Wangchuk was direct about what delayed the resolution. "For the last two days, we had been having a very strict kind of bargain. I needed assurance, and I needed it in writing. It took two days, and that is why I had to continue the hunger strike for two more days. Finally today, they have given assurance in writing," he said.

The decision to end the fast also came after around 65 Members of Parliament from different political parties appealed to him to withdraw his protest and assured him that the NEET paper leak and examination reforms would be raised in Parliament.

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What the agitation was about

Wangchuk had launched the indefinite hunger strike in support of students protesting against the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and demanding greater accountability in the examination system. The movement, spearheaded by the Cockroach Janta Party, drew nationwide attention; thousands joined demonstrations across the country, and the July 20 'Chalo Parliament' march brought the agitation directly to New Delhi.

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Published on: Jul 24, 2026 9:00 AM IST
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