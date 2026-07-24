Sonam Wangchuk ends 26-day hunger strike after meeting JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh at Medanta

After 26 days on hunger strike and more than 11 kilograms lost, Sonam Wangchuk ended his fast at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on Friday, breaking it in the presence of Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, who offered him his first sip from a cup as his wife Gitanjali Angmo sat by his side.

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"I'm grateful and happy to break my fast. Thank you," Wangchuk said before turning to his wife: "Gitanjali has always been by my side. I don't want to thank you but express my feelings."

In a post on X shortly after, Wangchuk confirmed the development: "Just now, in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Dr Jitendra Singh and the senior leaders of the Apex Body of Leh Ladakh, I finally broke my fast after 26 days."

He said the decision followed extended negotiations and was also driven by fears of escalating violence. "This was done after a long negotiation on various conditions and in view of possible violence in the country. I will explain the conditions in detail in a separate video very soon," he wrote. He added that 65 Members of Parliament from various parties had either visited him or urged him to end the fast, and called on supporters to remain vigilant against any form of violence. "Peace and only peace is my way," he said.

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Just now in the presence of Union Ministers Sh. JP Nadda, Dr. Jitendra Singh and the senior leaders of Apex Body of Leh Ladakh I finally broke my fast after 26 days. Earlier 65 members of parliament from different political parties had visited or signed letters urging me to break… pic.twitter.com/RFCet7Oksy — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) July 23, 2026

According to sources, Nadda and Singh met Wangchuk following discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted quickly, wishing Wangchuk a full recovery. "I urge Sonam ji to follow his routine as per the doctors' advice and regain his old weight as soon as possible. I pray to the Lord that Sonam ji remains healthy," Modi wrote on X.

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How it came to this

Wangchuk began his indefinite hunger strike on June 28 after joining the student-led agitation at Jantar Mantar, which has been spearheaded by the Cockroach Janta Party and centres on demands for education reforms, accountability for examination irregularities, and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Last week, he was removed from the protest site and admitted to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. He refused to end his fast there, and his wife approached the Delhi High Court alleging inadequate medical care. The court permitted his transfer to Medanta in Gurugram.

Hours before breaking his fast, Wangchuk posted a peace appeal on X, saying he was concerned by reports of "anti-social elements" trying to provoke violence at what had been a peaceful protest. "No matter what the other side does," he wrote, supporters must not respond with violence.

Government's parallel moves

The ending of the fast came alongside a series of government measures. On Thursday night, PM Modi announced that the Cabinet would discuss a draft law providing for fast-track courts and stricter punishment for those involved in examination paper leaks. He acknowledged that while the NEET re-examination had been conducted and results declared, the government was "not satisfied" with those steps alone.

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The Centre also carried out a significant reshuffle in the Education Ministry. Naresh Kumar Gangwar was appointed Higher Education Secretary and T K Anil Kumar as Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy. Former Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi, who was also holding additional charge of the School Education Department and serving as acting UGC chairperson, was moved to the Ministry of Panchayati Raj.

Despite Wangchuk ending his fast, the CJP-led agitation has not been called off. The organisation has announced nationwide protests and continues to demand Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.