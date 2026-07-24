‘Not evaluating proposal’: Adani Group denies reports about entering airline business

Adani Group is not planning to launch an airline, unlike what’s suggested in media reports, said the conglomerate on Friday. This clarification comes after reports stated that Adani Group had approached the government for relaxation of norms to pave its foray into the airline sector. Currently, the operators of Delhi and Mumbai airports can only own 10 per cent stake in any scheduled airline. Any change in that rule would apply to GMR Airports too.

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Rahul Bhatia, founder and MD of India’s largest airline, IndiGo, also said this policy could lead to a massive conflict of interest.

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In an exchange filing, Adani Enterprises said: “We would like to categorically deny recent media reports and market speculation suggesting that the Company is planning to launch an airline. The reports are entirely baseless and factually incorrect. The Company is not evaluating any proposal to enter the airline business.”

Meanwhile, an earlier report by Bloomberg this week had suggested that the government was considering a policy change that could allow airline operators like Adani Group and GMR Airports start their own carriers. It said the Ministry of Civil Aviation was discussing the proposal, which would need a host of approvals, including from the law ministry and the Union Cabinet.

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Additionally, Bhatia, at IndiGo’s Q1FY27 earnings call was asked about reports that the Adani Group wants the government to amend an existing clause that prevents airport operators of Delhi and Mumbai from holding more than 10% stock in a scheduled airline. He said that would lead to a massive conflict of interest and will be against the interest of consumers.

"There is no global precedent. Typically, there is a massive conflict of interest, and over a period it will be against the interest of the consumers," said Bhatia.

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