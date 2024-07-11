'No different from normal soldier': Ex-IAF chief on compensation structure for Agniveers

Amid the raging controversy around the settlement of compensation to a deceased Agniveer soldier's family, former Indian Air Force (IAF) chief RKS Bhadauria has cleared the air around the compensation structure for an Agniveer soldier. The former Air Force chief said in a recent interview that the process for settlement of compensation is the same for a normal soldier and an Agniveer.

Agniveer Ajay Kumar was killed in a landmine blast near the Line of Control in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir. Confusion over his financial compensation sparked a political dispute between the ruling BJP and opposition parties.

He said that the process usually takes around 2-3 months due to comprehensive guidelines. Ex-IAF chief Bhadauria also detailled the steps involved in claiming ex-gratia compensation and addressed concerns related to the time taken in finalising the payments.

"The post-mortem report should come, all the incident reports, the court of inquiry, and the report from the police-- these are the major elements. This process needs to be completed. It is no different in the case of a normal soldier or an Agniveer. It is the same," he told newswire ANI in an interview.

Shedding more light on the insurance money given to Agniveers, Bhadauria said that unlike the regular soldiers, they don't have to contribute any portion of the salary towards insurance and the entire amount is borne by the Centre.

"In the case of Agniveer in particular, the insurance is paid by the Government of India. The Agniveers don't even contribute. In the case of a regular soldier, every month roughly Rs 5,000 is cut. You are into a contributory insurance scheme, in all three Services. Roughly Rs 5,000 is charged for sepoys, which is Rs 60,000 per year and you get insured. The insurance figures are a little different in the three services but of the order of around Rs 50-60 lakhs for sepoys. That is contributory. In the case of Agniveers, they do not contribute. Government of India pays the insurance, should something happen," the former IAF boss said.

Replying to allegations that the Agniveers' families are not informed about the nitty gritties of the compensation process. "Every unit takes great care. They are at pains to be in touch with the family. They are always in touch with the family and they explain at length," Bhadauria mentioned.

He further reasoned that the family of a deceased soldier experiences immense trauma and a lot of people try to advise them, which leads to "a sense of confusion."

The former IAF boss further explained that whenever anybody loses their life in any such case, be it a battle casualty or physical casualty, attributable, or non-attributable-- the insurance amount is credited immediately. Normal soldiers, normally, have their own insurance policies.

"They normally credit 50 per cent straightaway within 24 or 48 hours, and then they meet the family and ask how they would like the rest, whether in their name or children's name," he further noted. He also added that there is no confusion vis-a-vis the next of kin for the soldier as they are clearly defined in advance. RKS Bhadauria further stated that the deceased soldier's family is provided with financial guidance.