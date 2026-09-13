‘No draft, no assurance’: Sonam Wangchuk sets Sept 19 deadline for fresh Ladakh protest

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“No draft prepared by MHA to discuss, no response on the list of non-negotiables Ladakh had sent a month ago, not even an assurance of not doing any major irreversible restructuring… before a legitimate democratic Assembly is in place,” Wangchuk said in a post on X (formally twitter).

He later told reporters, “We had thought that we wouldn't need to carry out a protest or foot march. But we have not been even given an assurance.”

LADAKH LEADERS CALL A PRESS CONFERENCE

AT 4pm, LADAKH BHAVAN, NEW DELHI

Leaders of Apex Body of Leh & Kargil Democratic Alliance are rather disappointed by the Sub Committee level meeting in New Delhi on 9th Sept.

There was hardly anything new beyond the last meeting four months… pic.twitter.com/NFSFLW6PKG — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) September 10, 2026

Six-day padyatra on the cards

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Wangchuk said that if no assurance is received in the next seven days, the groups will go ahead with a six-day padyatra (foot march) from September 19 to 24. “If we don’t get any assurance in the next one week, we will be compelled to step up our agitation in Ladakh. The padyatra will begin from September 19 till September 24 if the government does not give us a concrete proposal,” he said.

He added that the march could be converted into a memorial walk to honour those who died in last year’s protests if an assurance is secured. “We are only honouring the memory of those who lost their lives in last year’s violence,” Wangchuk said, referring to the four deaths during the 2025 hunger strike for statehood and Sixth Schedule protections.

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VIDEO | Delhi: "Will launch a fresh stir from September 19 to 24 over Ladakh issues if we don't get any assurance from the government," warns activist Sonam Wangchuk.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/R4F6C4XlMY — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 10, 2026

What are the core demands?

Ladakh groups are demanding full statehood with a legislature and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution to protect land, culture, jobs and local governance. They have also warned against any “irreversible changes” to administrative or land-transfer policies before an elected UT-level body is established.

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The next round of talks is likely to be held in Kargil in the first week of October, Wangchuk said, but stressed that the one-week deadline for assurances remains. “If the MHA does not respond within a week, we will restart our protests and, as planned, commemorate September as the ‘month of sacrifice’,” he said.