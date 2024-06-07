No heatwave in any part of the country in last 24 hrs, says IMD; predicts heavy rainfall in these regions for next 5 days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that no heatwave conditions were recorded in any part of the country in the last 24 hours. This has come as a sign of relief for many parts of the country that were reeling under severe heatwave conditions, including Delhi, for the past many days.

Related Articles

“Yesterday, no heatwave conditions prevailed in any parts of the country…Yesterday, the highest maximum temperature of 45.2 degree C was reported at Orai (West Uttar Pradesh) over the country,” said the weather department on Friday.

Meanwhile, it predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over Maharashtra and Coastal & North Interior Karnataka in the next 5 days, while rainfall/thunderstorms are predicted at a few places over Northwest India in the next 2 days.

The IMD said that conditions are favourable for the Northwest Monsoon to further advance into some parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Telangana, remaining parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh, parts of south Chhattisgarh and South Odisha, remaining parts of Westcentral and more parts of Northwest Bay of Bengal in the next 3-4 days.

It predicted widespread light to moderate rainfall across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim in the next 7 days. Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during June 7-11, Assam and Meghalaya during June 8-11, Arunachal Pradesh during June 9-11, Nagaland on June 10 and 11 are expected to witness isolated heavy rainfall. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Assam and Meghalaya on June 10 and 11, it said.

Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Karnataka, and Kerala & Mahe, Lakshadweep regions are expected to witness widespread light to moderate rainfall, while Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal are expected to witness isolated light to moderate rainfall in the next five days.

Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh regions are expected to witness isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall in the next 4-5 days, while rainfall activity is expected to increase over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal from June 12.

Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand regions are expected to witness isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall during June 7-9 period, while Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and Rajasthan regions are expected to witness isolated to scattered very light to light rainfall on June 7 and 8, and in West Uttar Pradesh on June 7.

While no significant change is expected in maximum temperatures over the rest of the country, East India could witness a rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3 degree Celsius in the next two days, with no significant change thereafter.