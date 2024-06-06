Monsoon reached Maharashtra, likely to advance to Mumbai in 3-4 days: IMD, Delhi to get rainfall till June 7

The conditions are favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance to more parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, in the next three to four days, the India Meteorological Department said on June 6.

The monsoon, which advanced to most parts of Karnataka and some more parts of Maharashtra, Telangana and coastal Andhra Pradesh today, is likely to advance to entire Karnataka and coastal Andhra Pradesh, some more parts of Telangana and some parts of south Chhattisgarh and south Odisha during the next three to four days, according to the IMD bulletin issued on June 6.

The northern limit of the monsoon currently passes through Ratnagiri and Solapur in Maharashtra, Medak in Telangana, Bhadrachalam and Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh and Islampur in West Bengal, the weather agency said.

Meanwhile, Delhi is likely to get some respite from scorching heatwaves as the IMD has predicted rainfall till June 7. The rainfall activity is due to a cyclonic circulation, it said.

Delhi residents got some respite with rainfall on the night of June 5 accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms, providing much-needed relief from the intense heat.

The weather department has issued an ‘orange’ alert in the national capital today, forecasting light rainfall accompanied by dust storms and thunderstorms. A ‘yellow’ alert has been issued for very light rain in Delhi.

“Isolated very light to light rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (30-50 kmph) very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi during June 5 to June 7; Uttar Pradesh on June 5 and 6. Duststorm very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi on June 5 and June 6,” the IMD said.

According to the IMD, Mumbai will witness light to moderate rainfall on Thursday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures very likely to be around 35 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Scattered light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) very likely over Marathwada during the next five days; Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra on June 5 and 6,” the weather bulletin read.

The Met department had predicted light to moderate rain with thundershowers at several places in Bengaluru today.

Karnataka will experience widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in several places for the next five days, the MeT report said.

Meanwhile, heatwave conditions are likely to continue in isolated pockets over parts of east India, Uttar Pradesh and north Madhya Pradesh during the next 5 days. Heatwave conditions have been prevailing over Haryana since May 17 and over Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh since May 18.